I don't think council's outdoor pool decision stands up to scrutiny

RE: Gas Price Hike Forces Outdoor Pool's Early Closure (March 25).
The article about the early closure of the outdoor pool raises more questions than it answers.
1. Closing dates for outside pools in similar sized centres are:
Orange: Anzac Day.
Wagga: Anzac Day.
Dubbo: April 23.
How can these centres keep their pools open given that they would be facing the same or similar energy costs as Bathurst and have similar climate?
RECENT LETTERS TO THE EDITOR:
2. The rise in gas costs has been predicted for years and should not be a surprise to anyone. So, what has been done to plan for this, apart from cutting services?
Have additional funds been put aside?
What plans are there to shift from gas to other types of heating such as solar?
Have alternatives such as lowering the temperatures of all the pools at the centre a few degrees in summer and using the savings later in the season been explored?
3. Where is the data to support the argument that keeping the pool open without heating would not be economical? If the cost of gas is the problem, then no gas means no cost.
4 The decision to close the pool early was made in September 2022. Why has the announcement been delayed until one week ago?
Of course this is convenient as it means that there is no time for objections to be raised and possible changes to the decision to be made.
If other places can do it, why can't we?
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.