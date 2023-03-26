Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Opinion

I don't think council's outdoor pool decision stands up to scrutiny | Letter

By Graeme Smith
Updated March 27 2023 - 9:48am, first published 8:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
I don't think council's outdoor pool decision stands up to scrutiny
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.