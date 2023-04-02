BLOCKS of vacant land above 1000 square metres are near impossible to find in Bathurst these days, but that could be about to change.
A development application has been lodged with Bathurst Regional Council, proposing a Torrens Title subdivision to create 13 lots in White Rock.
Twelve of the lots would be approximately 4000 square metres each, with the remaining lot to be set aside for a future subdivision.
The land set to be subdivided is located between O'Connell Road and White Rock Road, with vehicle access being provided from O'Connell Road via Blue Ridge Drive, Woodlands Road, Ridgeview Close, and Vista Place.
The lot to be subdivided was created as part of a recent subdivision from the Scots All Saints College (SASC) surplus land.
According to the Statement of Environmental Effects (SoEE), the land was previously used for agricultural purposes and has progressively been surrounded by large-lot residential development and the development of SASC.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
More recently, the site was used for low-level livestock grazing associated with the school's agricultural education program.
In addition to the subdivision, the DA is proposing to demolish a shed in the south-west corner, remove a limited number of trees, carry out bulk earthworks, construct new public roads connecting to Vista Place, associated landscaping, connecting each proposed lot to essential utilities, and creating easements for drainage and utilities.
The proposed subdivision would be serviced by reticulated water and sewer connections and underground electricity to each lot, which is similar to arrangements in the adjacent Blueridge Estate.
Traffic Solutions PTY LTD also carried out a traffic impact assessment regarding the proposal and has deemed it would have minimal impact on traffic in the area.
"The proposal has a potential increase in estimated peak hour traffic flows in the order of 17 and 13 vehicle trips in the morning and evening peak hours respectively, which will not have any unacceptable traffic impacts," director Craig Hazell said.
The development, which does not include the construction of any dwellings, would come at a cost of $631,000.
Council has also received a variation request for a minor variation to the minimum lot size (MLS) control for subdivision.
It applies to one lot that is split-zoned across Zone R5 Large Lot Residential and Zone RU1 Primary Production. As a result, Lot 6 of the proposed subdivision does not achieve the MLS under Clause 4.1 of the Bathurst Regional Local Environmental Plan for either component of the lot in each zone.
It does, however, achieve the MLS of 4000 square metres (Zone R5) across both zones.
According to iPlan Projects, which prepared documents on behalf of the applicant, the variation should be supported as "it produces a better outcome for and from the proposed development by allowing an appropriate degree of flexibility of the development standard to manage an unintentional split-zoning issue".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.