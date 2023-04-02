Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

Proposal for 13-lot large residential subdivision in White Rock

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
April 3 2023 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Land that's been previously used for agricultural purposes has been proposed to be subdivided to create large residential lots. Picture by Chris Seabrook
Land that's been previously used for agricultural purposes has been proposed to be subdivided to create large residential lots. Picture by Chris Seabrook

BLOCKS of vacant land above 1000 square metres are near impossible to find in Bathurst these days, but that could be about to change.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rachel Chamberlain

Rachel Chamberlain

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.