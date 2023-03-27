Western Advocate
Marcos Ambrose set to make his racing return at Bathurst 6 Hour

March 27 2023 - 12:00pm
MARCOS Ambrose will be making his return to the track at Mount Panorama for the 2023 running of the Bathurst 6 Hour this April 7-9.

Local News

