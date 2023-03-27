MARCOS Ambrose will be making his return to the track at Mount Panorama for the 2023 running of the Bathurst 6 Hour this April 7-9.
The two-time Supercars champion and NASCAR race winner, who now heads Garry Rogers Motorsport's young driver development program, will make his long-awaited on-track racing return driving a Ford Mustang with George Miedecke and Tim Brook.
Ambrose was entered in the same car last year but the squad was forced to withdraw from the race within sight of the event after teething problems with the new car could not be resolved.
Plenty of development miles since then have the team set to tackle the Mountain this year, their driving line-up among the most experienced in the race.
The Miedecke-Ambrose-Brook Mustang will line up in Class A2, which will include five other Mustangs in what is set to be one of the most competitive battles within the broader 6 hour picture.
"I am looking forward to finishing this story of the GRM Mustang that we built for the Miedecke's," Ambrose said.
"It was supposed to run last year but we had issues with the transmission and the car just wasn't ready. They have been working on it in Queensland for a while, been testing and it's ready to go.
"I'm really looking forward to teaming up with George and Andrew, we've been good friends for a long time and it should be a good weekend enjoying the car and the race.
"It feels old school to me, private teams, working on their cars all year for the one big race.
"There's lots of speed difference between the cars, different configurations and 6 hours is the perfect length for the race."
The partnership between the Miedecke and Ambrose families dates back to when George raced with success for Marcos' NASCAR team in the United States.
Miedecke said that driving in the 6 Hour takes him back to his early days in motorsport.
"I've been to Bathurst many times and I see the Bathurst 6 Hour as being the race that I first started competing in 1986," Miedecke said.
"The cars are quite similar - Group A cars were essentially production cars with relatively limited modifications and they are surprisingly similar to the modifications allowed in the 3E Production Car regulations.
"It's a true Bathurst as it used to be with the classes and the challenges that entails - the different cars, drivers and speeds between them all. To me it's nostalgic and a really good race.
"I think there's opportunity for an upset. The Mustang won't be as quick up the hill as the BMWs but we're hoping with our reliability, strategy and our drivers we hope to be in the fight at the end."
