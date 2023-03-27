An idea/solution could be to place a stand within Carrington Park on the site of the 'temporary' stand that is put in when large events take place.
It could incorporate a multi-level car park underneath.
Above could be refreshment rooms, meeting rooms, club rooms for various sporting clubs, etc.
The Panthers leagues club and the league clubs, the rugby union clubs may be interested in becoming involved.
Employment opportunities would materialise for the administration of the various facets of the building.
It would be in walking distance of the CBD.
The other put forward idea of Carrington Park would mean the destruction of trees which have been there for 70 to 100-plus years and are valued by the community.
