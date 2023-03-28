Western Advocate
Expect 18 months of work on next section of Mitchell Highway upgrade between Bathurst and Orange

March 28 2023 - 6:00pm
A number of sections of the highway have already been upgraded over the multi-year program.
A 1.7-KILOMETRE section near the Beekeeper's Inn will be the next major construction zone as the multi-year upgrade of the Mitchell Highway between Bathurst and Orange continues.

