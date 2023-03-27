Western Advocate
Bathurst City McKay beats Quigley in Redbacks Presidents Cup derby

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 27 2023 - 2:36pm, first published 2:00pm
BATHURST City McKay managed to navigate a Morse Park 2 minefield slightly better than their Quigley clubmates over the weekend to book a spot in the Bathurst District Cricket Association Presidents Cup final.

