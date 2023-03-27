BATHURST City McKay managed to navigate a Morse Park 2 minefield slightly better than their Quigley clubmates over the weekend to book a spot in the Bathurst District Cricket Association Presidents Cup final.
The all-Redbacks preliminary final was dominated by the bowlers in a low scoring affair, with the higher-ranked McKay team managing to chase down a small target of 81 with just two wickets in hand.
Having a rare cup fixture on turf would have been a challenging enough experience for some of the players involved but the extra life in the Morse Park wicket made every run extra valuable.
Quigley were sent into bat and battled their way to 80 runs off 26 overs.
McKay skipper Cameron Smith and Mark Langford led the way with the ball with identical figures of 3-12 off their six overs each.
Smith (17) and Alex Watson (25) worked well together over a third wicket partnership to put McKay into a strong position.
However, Callum Munns (5-14 from nine overs) gave Quigley nightmares throughout the innings to keep his side right in the mix.
Shaun Urza (19) managed to hang around with Cameron Sutton (6) to get the winning runs in a high pressure situation.
Smith said that the pitch was a nightmare for batters, and despite having a low score to chase he was never feeling completely comfortable with his team's pursuit at any stage.
"It definitely was a bowler's game. The wicket was incredibly difficult to bat on on Saturday, and that's shown in the score," he said.
"Alex and I had a pretty good partnership going. We put on 40 runs together and when I got out I thought 'This isn't too bad, we've just got to be a bit patient.
"The bowling from the Quigley guys was exceptional as well, so that made things extra difficult."
With the team's second grade side playing next door on Morse Park 1 Smith said it was a great atmosphere at the ground.
"It was really good have to have a lot of support and it was nice to see each team cheering each other on when they got wickets," he said.
"It was a great game with the Quigley guys. We knew it would be a really good game. We just didn't expect it to be so low scoring but it was very close."
Quigley were removed for a second time for 96 on Sunday's second day of play.
Smith was once again the pick of the bowlers with 4-26.
McKay made it to 1-29 in reply before play came to an end.
The win for McKay earns them a rematch with the St Pat's White side who beat them convincingly in the major semi-final.
"Considering it wasn't a great turnout from us against St Pat's in the semi it's nice to be able to get another chance," Smith said.
"We'll definitely bounce back. That was a bad game that we had to have, I think."
