HE already knew that he had a wealth of talent in his strongest starting 13, but as of Saturday St Pat's under 18s coach Matt Dunn knows he's got depth as well.
It showed in the Saints' pre-season trial against a quality Forbes Magpies outfit.
While hosts Forbes emerged as six tries to three victors as fatigue hit the Saints, there was plenty for Dunn to like.
"We were pretty short, we had a halfback, a lock, a front rower and a centre out, so we were short a few troops in key positions," Dunn said.
"We also had Henry [Oates] and Dylan [Branda] play 70 minutes in the 21s and Lachie [Fitzsimmons] played a full in half in there, so those boys backed up too.
"But overall I'm really happy, we got what we wanted out of the trial. Our two normal starting back rowers didn't start, I had to rest Henry and Dylan a fair bit, and I had a couple of boys coming back from injury, so I'm pretty happy."
As Dunn indicates, the unavailabilities, injuries and members of the Western Under 21s premiership winning Saints side that backed up meant there were some significant shuffles to the line up.
But Fitzsimmons and Billy Osbourne - having only trained together as a halves combination once before the trial - steered the Saints around well.
It was a Fitzsimmons grubber that helped the Saints earn repeat sets off which they scored to open the match.
A late inclusion, Jack Branda made plenty of yards as he was given the job at lock, while hooker Seb Klein and front rower Anthony Driver impressed with their work rates as well.
The Saints actually led 2-1, but losing prop Riley O'Loughlin to concussion and the impact of fatigue saw the Magpies hit the lead after the siren sounded on the second third.
"They led four tries to two at the end of the second third, we sort of let ourselves down a bit, they scored two soft tries at the end of that second third. It was two tries all until that stage," Dunn said.
"We let one in off a scrum which was pretty soft and they got a tap right at the end where they chipped over and the fullback spilled his lollies unfortunately and they scored there after the siren had gone.
"When that fatigue hit we dropped a few balls we shouldn't of and we didn't kick into touch ... a lot of times they were getting down our end through our mistakes, it wasn't that they were busting us.
"Forbes, they were all fresh and I think they have five Western Rams players in that side from memory.
"I think we can match it with those boys once we throw a couple of players back in."
Rhys Bray, Jaccob Kelleher, Lachie Vallis and Lachie Randall all impressed their coach, while Dunn had special praise for the trio who backed up for their second match.
"They a did a mountain of work those guys, so for them to back up is huge. They were busted after 21s, so I couldn't be more proud of the effort," he said.
"To come back after a grand final and to switch back on too - that was a big effort."
