FOR someone whose career and hobby both revolve around speaking, a university lecturer is lost for words to be competing in the district finals of the toastmasters competition in May.
Charles Sturt University Bathurst senior lecturer Dr Miao Li has loved public speaking since she was in primary school.
Her first memory of speaking in front of a crowd was when she was picked as a student representative to give a welcoming speech on the first day of school.
Ever since then, public speaking has been her hobby, and no amount of lecturing uni students will change that.
"I think the two help each other," Dr Li said.
Toastmasters is an internationally recognised public speaking competition, and something that Dr Li has competed in before.
While she only competes at a local level, she is thrilled to be heading to Inverell in May for the district finals after winning two categories and coming third in another at the western division level.
"I'm excited because I've never competed at that level ... the furthest I've gone is the western division but I've never won, and this time I won two categories," Dr Li said.
"I sort of know your other contestants because I've been in these levels before, but that level will be interesting because I don't know them, they will be the winners of all the divisions so they'll be very good."
Each competition has four categories; table topics, evaluation, humorous and international.
Dr Li won both the evaluation and humorous categories, and placed third in table topics.
She said she dedicated winning the humorous category to her husband, who she used as part of her five to seven minute speech.
Titled 'My Husband and my Prince', Dr Li's humorous speech was about a robotic vacuum that she had recently purchased to help keep the house clean.
She said as a joke, her and her husband call the vacuum cleaner 'The Prince', so the speech was based around that and the conversations they have regarding their handy appliance.
During the western division competition, Dr Li competed against public speakers from Blacktown to Dural, to the Blue Mountains and the Central West, including Bathurst, Orange and Dubbo.
Dr Li is eagerly awaiting the trip to Inverell in May to compete against the winners from six other divisions in the evaluation and humorous categories.
She thanked her husband and son for their support.
