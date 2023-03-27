CAMERON Shaw is celebrating NSW Labor's statewide win, despite losing his own fight in the Bathurst electorate.
The first-time candidate was hoping to unseat incumbent Paul Toole, but was unable to best him at the ballot box.
Mr Toole is now embarking on his fourth consecutive term as the Member for Bathurst, with the count currently showing him winning 72 per cent of the two-candidate preferred vote.
That represents a 4.1 per cent swing in his favour, however, his overall percentage of first preference votes dropped from 55.14 per cent in 2019 to 54.11 per cent in 2023 so far.
Reflecting on the outcome in the Bathurst electorate, Mr Shaw said it wasn't the result he wanted, but he was satisfied with his performance given "the Goliath I was going up against".
"For my first time running, I'm pretty happy with the result, and at the end of the day it does just show that, here, people are hungry for change," he said.
One thing he is celebrating is Labor's return to power in NSW, as a majority government, after its three terms in the wilderness that began with the party's election loss in March 2011.
"It's excellent, honestly, best case scenario," Mr Shaw said.
"We were going into the election thinking we might have a minority government and might have to rely on crossbenchers, but the result that was found out on Saturday is absolutely amazing.
"We are over the moon with it and, honestly, it's nice to have a change of government."
He said he thinks the change of government will be a good thing for regional NSW.
"Labor hasn't forgotten about the regions and, if anything, we are pushing more for the regions and now that we have won we can make sure that we get the roads fixed, we can get the hospitals fixed and we can make sure we get the schools fixed," he said.
For now, Mr Shaw is going back to his day job as a car detailer at a local smash repair business.
He said he will continue to advocate for regional NSW and hasn't ruled out the prospect of running in another election, including the local government election in 2024.
"This is only the start," Mr Shaw said.
"... We're always looking towards the next election, but in the meantime, I'm not on the parliamentary floor, but I'm still going to fight for everything we deserve out here in Bathurst."
