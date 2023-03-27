Western Advocate
Cameron Shaw disappointed in Bathurst's election outcome, but happy for NSW Labor

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated March 27 2023 - 12:36pm, first published 12:30pm
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw on election day. Picture by Phil Blatch

CAMERON Shaw is celebrating NSW Labor's statewide win, despite losing his own fight in the Bathurst electorate.

