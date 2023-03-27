Bulls battle past Redbacks to earn their place in second grade decider

IN what's been a challenging season for Centennials Bulls as a club their second grade continues to shine bright.
The team earned their way through to the upcoming Bathurst District Cricket Association final with a three wicket win over Bathurst City at Morse Park 1 across the weekend.
The rain-interrupted match headed towards an exciting conclusion as Bulls batted as carefully as possible in their pursuit of 106 on a bowling-friendly wicket.
Bulls managed to get there in the high pressure scenario, setting up a rematch with the City Colts side who bested them in the major semi-final.
Gurwinder Singh was the star of the show for the Bulls as he took 6-23 in his 13 overs.
Bulls skipper Shannon Dawes said it was a tense way for the team to reach the finale, and he believes it's great knowing that some of the team's worst performances of the season were still enough to get them into the last game of the campaign.
"It was a nervous chase. To be honest, I couldn't watch a lot of it," he laughed.
"Over our last two games we've probably had our two worst batting performances of the season.
"We fell apart against City Colts. The wicket did play a big part in this game but shot selection was something that was lacking from both sides. It was a rushed weekend of cricket, I think."
Bulls' first grade side folded early into the season and the club's Presidents Cup side finished at the bottom of their ladder.
The second grade team's success this year is a welcome boost for the club as it navigates its way through a tricky season.
"That was a big part of our talks. Not at any time were we comfortable about folding first grade. The decision had to be made based on numbers and a lot of our players have played for other first grade sides, which is good," Dawes said.
"The guys knuckled down after our first three losses and enjoyed their cricket a lot more. It's a really good thing for the club, and there's a great feeling around the club."
Redbacks were sent in to bat by Centennials in the weekend's preliminary final but got off to a reasonable start through Steve Drynan (15) and Jay Cleary (13).
Sam Knox (28) and John Rudge (17) then combined well together to get their side out of a tricky spot.
Bulls got just three deliveries into their pursuit when rain brought the day to a close.
That left Centennials with 70 overs to chase down the target, but having seen what the wicket was capable of doing they knew that was going to be no easy task.
Things started in concerning fashion when they quickly fell to 3-13 but number three batter Jake Miller (36) continued to stay out in the middle.
The match was anyone's for the taking when Bulls found themselves at 7-78 but the cool heads of Troy Oxley (22 not out) and Aaron Thorn (13 not out) helped their side prevail.
Dawes knew that the preliminary final had the potential to be a wild ride.
"We had covers on and off, late preparation of the wickets, and the weather was all over the place during the week. That didn't make it easy to prepare, and no-one got any training in," he said.
"Bathurst City obviously put a lot of work in to the wicket to get on the ground. We knew the wicket was going to play havoc across both innings, with the weather."
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
