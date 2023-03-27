Following Monday morning call-outs, SES expecting more in days ahead

HEAVY rain on Monday morning has already led to a number of calls to emergency services and more are likely in the coming days.
To 9am on Monday morning, 21.4 millimetres of rain had been recorded, with all the rain coming between 5am-9am.
State Emergency Service (SES) Superintendent Central West Command, Joshua Clark, said the Bathurst unit had received calls to five jobs related to leaking roofs.
He's expecting more in coming days.
"We are expecting to see further severe thunderstorms and significant rain on Tuesday and Wednesday," he said.
"For members of the public, make sure you take those steps to prepare. Make sure your gutters are cleaned, nothing is in the driveway.
"If a garage is susceptible to flooding from water run-off, contact the SES early and make initial preparations to keep water away."
Mr Clarke said sand bagging jobs are likely to the next couple of days, to help deal with flooded garages.
He said flash flooding is likely, but said riverine flooding is extremely unlikely.
"Flash flooding is highly probable, with the amount of rain that can occur in a short period of time," he said.
In the past seven days, the Bathurst unit has already attended 25 jobs, which Mr Clark said was the "norm", considering the severe thunderstorms that have rolled across the region.
Monday morning's rainfall - which brought 21.4 millimetres - was the post in one 24 hour period to 9am since January 2.
More rain is expected in the coming days, with showers increasing on Tuesday, with a high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. Possible rainfall is between 2-10mm.
On Wednesday, there's a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon. There's a chance of a thunderstorm in the morning and afternoon. Possible rainfall is between 3-15mm.
Conditions are expected to clear up on Thursday with mostly sunny conditions.
