THERE were dogs from all over the state and they ranged from a Yorkshire terrier to a Neapolitan mastiff when a popular annual event returned to Eglinton recently.
The occasion was the Denison Dog Training Club's Obedience and Rally Trial, which attracted more than 100 entries each day.
Dogs came from locations including Sydney, Canberra, the Southern Highlands and all points in between, according to Denison Dog Training Club vice-president Wendy Ellis.
"The club would like to thank its wonderful sponsors: Mars Pet Food, Bestwick Real Estate, Bathurst RSL, Kerb Creative and Stacey's Paper Studio," Ms Ellis said.
"The Denison Dog Training Club has been operating at the Eglinton Oval for 35 years.
"It is run completely by volunteers and is a not-for-profit organisation.
"The club welcomes new members every first Saturday of each month.
"You can learn the basics of behaviour training up to trial competition level. All levels of training are covered.
"Go along and have fun with your dog."
Those who are interested in joining the club are asked to call Wendy Ellis on 0403 216 779.
