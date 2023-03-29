WITH just under two weeks until the Bathurst 6 Hour, organisers are more than pleased with ticket sales.
Tickets remain on-sale for the sixth edition of the 6 Hour, which will be held across the Easter weekend (April 7-9).
Media manager for the 6 Hour, Richard Craill, said organisers are pleased with how ticket sales have been progressing.
"Two weeks out and we're pleased with how things are going and building," he said.
"Our tickets, camping and corporate are all tracking above 2022 levels and there's more news to come which will hopefully encourage even more to come out to the track across Easter.
"We've announced that Marcos Ambrose will be racing in a Ford Mustang - it's his first race in years so it's a pretty significant moment. There are a lot of blue oval fans who will be keen to see that.
"The full entry list with all the drivers will also be out this week which will give an idea of who's coming. It's going to be a great field."
Mr Craill said the best part of a 6 Hour ticket is its accessibility, getting patrons into the pit, paddock, pit building roof and the top of Mount Panorama.
"You can see it all," he said.
"They're very affordable with a three day pass just $50 if you buy online before the event - though they will be available at the gate on race weekend as well.
"There's also limited space remaining in our pit lounge, which gives you access to a suite in the pit building and a chance to get out of the elements, enjoy some food and drink and take in the event."
Ambrose's return to racing will no doubt be a draw card for eager racing fans.
"I am looking forward to finishing this story of the GRM Mustang that we built for the Miedecke's," Ambrose said.
"It's great to be part of the race and the broadcast team this year. I've been up there at the 6 Hour and it's become one of my favourite events to visit on the crew side.
"It feels old school to me, private teams, working on their cars all year for the one big race.
"There's lots of speed difference between the cars, different configurations and 6 hours is the perfect length for the race."
