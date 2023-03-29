Western Advocate
Bathurst 6 Hour tickets tracking above numbers from last year

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 29 2023 - 12:39pm, first published 12:30pm
The 2023 Bathurst 6 Hour has attracted a field of 66 cars. Picture contributed
WITH just under two weeks until the Bathurst 6 Hour, organisers are more than pleased with ticket sales.

