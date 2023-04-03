BATHURST Regional Council is investigating the possibility of making free period products available across the community.
The city's two female councillors, Kirralee Burke and Marg Hogan, joined with Cr Jess Jennings to bring a notice of motion to the March ordinary meeting proposing that the concept be investigated.
The notice of motion indicated free period products should be available at selected council-owned facilities, such as public toilets and community centres, including the art gallery and library, Kelso Community Centre and the Manning Aquatic Centre.
Councillors voted in favour of the notice of motion and, as a result, council staff will investigate the idea and report back on the viability of permanently adopting this policy as a community service.
Cr Burke highlighted a recent survey from Share the Dignity, a period poverty organisation, which found more than one in five Australians were using toilet paper, socks or other alternatives because they couldn't access period products.
She said the "cost of living is astronomical at the moment", and providing free period products was one way council could support disadvantaged women.
"It's just a basic human right that, on top of the current cost of living, is just something that council can do to say they're recognising the rights of women," Cr Burke said.
Cr Hogan said access to period products is a "relatively small" issue compared to some of the things Bathurst council typically deals with, however, she thought council should get involved in the spirit of "embracing equity".
This was the theme of International Women's Day in 2023, which council held a big celebration for just one week prior to the March ordinary meeting.
"Council isn't always about the big things," Cr Hogan said.
"We have a role to play in keeping an eye on the more vulnerable members of our community and I'm very happy to put my name to this one."
If Bathurst council later resolves to provide free period products, it would not be the first council to do so.
The Inner West Council, which covers areas such as Ashfield, Balmain, Leichhardt and Petersham, is installing vending machines with free period products at some of its facilities.
Cr Jennings said it is "kind of unbelievable" that more councils don't do this, and he wants to see Bathurst lead the way alongside Inner West Council.
"The simple proposition is make public toilets equal for women's needs. They're not at the moment, based on biophysical, bodily functions," he said.
Currently, there is just one public Share the Dignity vending machine in Bathurst offering free period products.
It is located at headspace in Keppel Street.
Public schools across Bathurst were also receiving the vending machines under a $30 million program, which the Department of Education was helping to co-ordinate.
