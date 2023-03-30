THE change of daytime temperature from late summer to early autumn has been very noticeable as the weather gods try to send us a proper autumn break.
Three stormy afternoons late last week put 80 millimetres in some gauges and less than 20mm in a lot of others.
As I write this article on Sunday afternoon, there are forecasts of cooler days all week and prospects of useful rain by mid-week.
On a quick visit to Coonabarabran last week, we saw lots of green summer grass on the Rheinhart country around Binnaway/Mendooran, but lots of very dry paddocks as we drove towards Mudgee.
Our season seems to be changing as the days cool and persistent light rainfall should cause a lot of plant germination.
Please don't forget daylight saving ends this weekend and we will all put our clocks back on Saturday evening.
HARD decisions have already been made on many district properties as the season tightened.
These decisions are much easier to make if the owner or manager has not fallen in love with their livestock.
There aren't many commercial herds or flocks that can't be replaced, even though we think we own something special.
Store cattle sales usually have a front row of young cattle that we would be proud to own, but quality mobs of Merino sheep are harder to find.
The risk of buying virulent footrot on lice onto a tablelands property is the real deterrent to destocking and restocking a property.
PRODUCERS of Merino sheep will be classing their breeding ewes as a lot of mobs are joined around Anzac Day.
Particular emphasis is being placed on ewes' hocks as the gradual change to non-mulesing will mean that sheep with bad hocks will be prone to urine stain and dirtiness if they are not properly mulesed.
Some sheep classers cull around 40 per cent of maiden ewes, while an average of 25pc seems the norm.
In a well-bred flock, a culling rate of any more than 10pc is hard to justify.
THE correction in lamb prices continues, with the Eastern States Trade Indicator falling by 10 per cent during March and quoted at 712c/kg.
Wagga lamb markets is the largest in Australia and during most weeks it has the greatest impact on trade indicators.
Wagga agents said that last week's markets moved sideways, with some big discounts along the way.
A lot of heavy export lambs showed dryness if they weren't grain assisted.
Light lambs at Wagga sold to $30 a head cheaper, selling from $28-$108.
Merino and crossbred ewes sold $15 cheaper and light sheep attracted competition, with some buyers leaving the market.
These comments are made to make sure that producers discuss current values with their agent before market decisions are made.
UPDATE: Another 20 millimetres of rain has fallen early Monday, so we will see lots of fodder crops being sown and producers holding onto stock as the season may be turning.
If you know a really good prayer, please keep saying it.
CONGRATULATIONS to all involved with this year's Gold Crown Carnival.
Plenty of lightning and thunder on finals night delayed proceedings for a while, but it takes a lot to stop the Bathurst trots.
How many readers remember the first night trots at Bathurst Showground? "Under the ribbon of lights."
The winners of the Gold Tiara and Gold Crown were each sired by the mighty Captain Treacherous.
A READER has 80 pregnancy-tested-in-calf Angus heifers that need to be agisted for a medium term.
He would prefer to keep the mob together, but is flexible.
If you may be able to handle this quality herd, would you please phone 0429 603 381.
To get a figure for land lease or agistment value, any of the stock and station agents will assist you.
CHRIS Minns' Labor team recorded a swing of around seven per cent to be able to form government.
It will remain to be seen if the change of government will bring much change to our Central Tablelands and we will be interested to see the new Minister for Agriculture - maybe Steve Whan?
Bathurst will need a lot of financial support from both state and federal treasurers if it is to update the arterial roads and roundabouts that lead into the CBD.
The people who live to the south of Bathurst City have a dream run through the Vale Road and South Bathurst, but every other entrance is clogged at busy times.
WOOL sales in week 38 saw an Australia-wide offering of 40,000 bales, of which 92 per cent was sold.
The EMI (Eastern Market Indicator) was basically unchanged over the week, with improvement in the 19-micron and broader types, while the 18.5-micron and finer indexes were cheaper.
We are now starting to see a definite quality spread between the better testing wools in comparison to the tender, colour and higher VM (vegetable matter) types that have been hitting the market.
This is particularly relevant in the finer types.
Chinese topmakers were very active and there was competition from Europe and India on the more stylish, lower VM, better testing wools.
One Chinese operator bought 27.5pc of all crossbred wool sold.
Domestic logistical issues continue, slowing shipments and payments.
Let's hope that this resolves itself sooner rather than later!
Week 39 has an early estimated offering of 49,501 bales.
DAD was boasting.
"I have a higher IQ, I got a higher Leaving Certificate mark and I made more money than you," he told his wife.
"But I married better," she countered.
***
WOMEN don't want to hear what you think; they want to hear what they think in a deeper voice.
***
A YOUNG bloke knows he's in love when he loses interest in his ute for several days.
THIS week's song: He's Got Wrinkles.
