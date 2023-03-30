Western Advocate
Here's the hot tip: the true autumn weather has finally arrived | Rural Notebook

By John Seaman
March 30 2023 - 11:00am
Central Tablelands Livestock Exchange yarded close to 9000 weaner calves last Friday.
THE change of daytime temperature from late summer to early autumn has been very noticeable as the weather gods try to send us a proper autumn break.

