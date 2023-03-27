Pull not fazed by Rams' big loss to Monaro ahead of championships

WESTERN Rams women's coach Andrew Pull knew that his team were going to be in for a big test against the Monaro Colts in Sunday's warm-up game for the Country Championships.
When the final score read eight tries to nil in favour of the Colts it wasn't a cause for disappointment but instead excitement at seeing what the Rams' fringe squad players could produce against a quality opponent.
Rams were down heavily on firepower for the clash at Grenfell and took a little longer than they would have liked to find their structure and composure against the Colts.
Western quickly went down by four tries within 20 minutes but after that point began match up better with the Colts.
Pull said the Monaro clash was a good depth tester for Western ahead of the Country Championships.
"We sat a few players out to help prep them for the country champs. They'd already played a couple of trial games and their spots were secured. That gave a couple of different girls an opportunity to play," he said.
"We also brought the girls in who were a part of the RISE Academy, who've been working with Adam Perry and Kylie Hilder, and they're the next generation. They got a good taste of it by playing part of the second and all of the third quarter.
"Although the scoreboard didn't show it, they worked pretty well under the pump and they learned what rep footy was about."
RISE academy trio Xanthe Booth, Mia Lee and Taliyaha Chatfield enjoyed the chance to test themselves in a challenging arena.
Pull said it would be unwise to read too much into the result.
"Unfortunately we started really badly with our regular rep players in the first quarter. We regrouped though, looked at what was wrong - which was basically slowing the ball up in the play-the-ball - and the next 20 minutes were near perfect," he said.
"In the last 20 minutes we just ran out of legs. While the score was disappointing, we rested a few people and tried playing people in different positions.
"That trial just gave them a chance to get some minutes in the legs."
In the absence of several key players Pull said others stood tall and showed that they'll be a crucial part of the upcoming campaign in the nation's capital.
"Maggie Townsend didn't play for us. She played against the Canterbury Bulldogs and went toe-to-toe with that entire pack for 60 minutes. We'll also bring back our half, Tori Canham, who's got an excellent kicking game," he said.
"The players knew we'd be under the pump by resting a few players but they took it with a good attitude and they understood.
"Hayley Andrews, from Coonabarabran, is a young player who's always been around the 17 but has never quite stamped her authority. On the weekend, without Maggie, Marita [Shoulders] and the bigger forwards she was a workhorse.
"April Townsend, our hooker who is already in the team, went to the next level that she knew she had to, with those players out of the team."
The Rugby League NSW Women's Country Championships take place in Queanbeyan over April 15 and 16.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.