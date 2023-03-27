THE While the World Waits exhibition continues its regional tour.
We opened in Condobolin at the Community and Arts Centre on Friday, March 17 and the exhibition will be open until April 15 every Wednesday, Friday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm.
We then head to Cowra in June to coincide with our Annual Gathering and AGM before heading to Forbes to round out the regional tour.
The new Forbes Cultural Centre is still under construction, so we will let you know when we have final dates for this show.
THE Cabonne Aquisitive Art Prize closes Friday, May 26 for July exhibition.
It's open to all artists who currently live or work in the Arts OutWest area.
The Acquisitive Art Prize winner will receive $5000 in prizemoney.
The prize aims to foster a sense of identity, pride and place in Cabonne, while encouraging and showcasing the high calibre of creative talent in the region.
MILLTHORPE Creative Arts is a co-operative of artists and artisans based in and around the beautiful heritage-listed village of Millthorpe.
Millthorpe Creative Arts is calling for artists from Millthorpe and surrounds for their 2023 Easter exhibition.
If you're interested in participating, please contact janroberts16@hotmail.com for more information.
GALLERY 55 at 55 Gaskill Street, Canowindra is looking for artists for an exhibition in April.
April coincides with the extremely busy International Balloon Challenge in Canowindra.
This is a great opportunity for artists to showcase their work for a large crowd during balloon week.
Gallery 55 is also hoping to host a workshop or two during balloon week to attract visitors to the historic main street.
For more information, please call Crystal on 0449 849 990 or email gallery55canowindra@gmail.com
THE Lachlan Valley Art Awards is a non-acquisitive art prize that is open to artists living within 100 kilometres of Cowra, including Young, Boorowa, Grenfell, Parkes, Forbes, Bathurst, Orange and Canowindra.
Entries are open to two-dimensional artworks only in any style or subject (no photography).
Major prize is $4000. The Barbara Bennett Memorial Award of $1000 will be awarded at the end of the exhibition to the work voted as people's choice.
Terms of entry and entry forms are available from Cowra Visitors' Centre and Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
The dates to note are:
All inquiries to the exhibition co-ordinator Martina Lindsay: p.mlindsay@bigpond.com or 0498 249 580.
This is a Cowra Art Group Inc project in collaboration with Cowra Regional Art Gallery.
GET your arts event listed, into our media rounds and in front of eyes across the region for free.
Arts OutWest lists around 2000 arts and cultural events every year on our online What's On - but did you know that you can now load your events up yourself, for free?
What's On is an online calendar of arts, heritage and cultural events with images, contact details, ticketing links, Google maps, and all kinds of search functions. It's updated constantly.
All your DIY submitted events are 'featured' on the What's On website: www.artsoutwest.org.au/new-way-to-submit-your-events-to-whats-on/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.