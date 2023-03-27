Nearly 30,000 votes counted, but thousands of pre-poll ballots still to be tallied

THE count is continuing in Bathurst after the March 25 state election, with thousands of ballots still waiting to be tallied.
Volunteers took a break on Sunday before returning to work on Monday, March 27 to continue counting the ballot papers.
As of 4pm Monday, more than 27,000 formal votes had been counted in the electorate.
Incumbent Paul Toole, who declared victory on election night, had received 15,273 first preference votes, equating to 55.86 per cent of those counted so far.
Labor candidate Cameron Shaw had received 4553, or 16.65 per cent, of the votes.
The additional ballots counted on Monday enabled Mr Toole to extend his two-candidate preferred vote even further, with it sitting at 72.60 per cent as of 4pm.
Here's how the rest of the first preference votes stacked up on Monday afternoon.
Bathurst election manager Stuart Evennett said counting would continue through to 5pm Monday, with the focus being on the thousands of pre-poll votes that were cast prior to election day.
"We're progressing slowly but thoroughly [on the count], because the early voting centres represent about 40 to 45 per cent of the votes cast for the Bathurst electorate" he said.
"My dedicated staff are going through the six early voting centres and starting tomorrow will be doing the check count of the votes cast on Saturday at our 40 voting centres."
He said counting of the early votes should conclude by close of business on Tuesday, March 28.
Results will continue to be progressively published on the NSW Electoral Commission website.
