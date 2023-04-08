BEING a client's broker for life is what Kelly Carter strives for, and recent recognition has told her she's on the right path.
Ms Carter became a self-employed mortgage broker two years ago, and has been acknowledged for her hard work after being named The Adviser's Better Business New Broker of the Year NSW/ACT.
After working as a lending executive at a Bathurst bank, Ms Carter decided she would be able to service her clients better working as an independent mortgage broker, so that's what she did.
"Leaving the bank and becoming a broker meant that I could help customers better and holistically," Ms Carter said.
"In the bank you're limited to one bank's policies and one bank's products, and I could see that there was opportunity to be able to help customers in a better way if I wasn't confined by just one bank.
"I also wanted a bit more flexibility, a bit more work/life balance and we did have the goal to move to Port Macquarie so I needed my job to be flexible."
While making that move to Port Macquarie around 12 months ago, the beauty of Ms Carter's job as a mortgage broker means she can serve her clients from anywhere.
She said she still works with a number of people in Bathurst looking to purchase a home and guides them on that journey.
Whether it's buying a first home, investment home, or upgrading to make room for a family, Ms Carter prides herself on being there to help every client through every different journey.
"Because the customer is my customer as a broker, it's my job to look after them and help them manage their loan after settlement, which is a little bit restrictive when you're working in a bank," she said.
"I wanted to help customers better and offer more services, more products and have a better longer term relationship.
"One of my customers from Bathurst, he calls me his broker for life ... And because he said that statement I was like yeah, that is me, I am my customers' broker for life and I want to be that with customers through all of their journeys."
Something a little different that Ms Carter is looking to delve into this year, is educating the younger generations on being smart with saving.
She said she has educated her teenage daughters on budgeting and saving for a house deposit, and she would love to share with knowledge with other teenagers and young adults.
While thinking about future financial security isn't at the forefront of most teenagers' minds, Ms Carter said creating wealth at a younger age means people won't struggle when they're older.
"I really want to work with the millennials and younger people who have no idea about how to buy a house ... to give them the education and the guidance and work with them," she said.
"My plan this year is to get into some schools and do some educating with Years 10, 11 and 12.
"I really think that it's important to educate young people and get them smart with money.
"There's a lot of things that I wish I'd had known when I was 18 and a lot of people say the same thing. I really just want to educate people so they can make better financial decisions."
Ms Carter said people don't think about speaking to a mortgage broker until they want to buy a house, however, often speaking to one earlier speeds up the process.
Building a solid relationship with her clients and helping educate people on one of the toughest processes they'll ever go through is what Ms Carter prides herself on.
And winning The Adviser's Better Business award was very encouraging.
"It felt super good because I have lending experience and that's pretty much my whole career," she said
"I know that I'm a good broker and I know that I look after my customers well, but it's also really nice to get recognition from an industry where you're competing with everyone else in NSW and ACT.
"I was super grateful to have that recognition."
Ms Carter encourages anyone hoping to purchase their own house in the near or distant future to get in contact via her Facebook page or website.
