New colours but same determination for former CSU duo in Canberra

FOLLOWING seven years of wearing CSU colours it was a strange but exciting feeling for Marcus Burrell to get onto the field with Canberra's Uni North Owls at the Boorowa Rugby Festival.
Burrell and fellow former CSU player Lachlan Conyers took to the field with the Owls' reserve grade side for the pre-season event on Saturday.
The pair came away with a balanced collection of results - a win, draw and a loss - but more importantly enjoyed getting to better know their new teammates and their capabilities ahead of the upcoming 2023 season.
Uni North Owls' first grade side took on the Central West squad at the carnival, which featured Bathurst Bulldogs players Peter Fitzsimmons and Adam Plummer.
The Owls first grade side ended up taking out the overall title.
Burrell said that it's been great getting to know his new teammates.
"I've gone from a uni club to another uni club. It's just as welcoming. It's a nice change of atmosphere after seven years of CSU," he said.
"It was probably the change I needed. I love CSU, and my heart is there, and it's been good to see that the club is still thriving up there ... [but] it's good to meet some new people and it just shows that rugby all around the place is a welcoming game.
"Uni North Owls is probably the closest club to CSU that you could probably find. It's got a big mixture of different people and the rugby is great here.
"It was great to come up against a couple of the sides from the Central West again, and our first grade side got the biccies on the day. It was nice to sit on the bench and watch those games. It was a great day all round, and the festival is a great concept."
Burrell said the Owls' performances across all grades over the festival has him keen for the Canberra season to get underway.
"Lachie and I sat on the bench for second grade and watched them play. They're very well structured and they play good, fast rugby," he said.
"By the looks of it I think Central West will be very strong this year, which is a credit to them and the work they're doing too."
