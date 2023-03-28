Western Advocate
New colours but same determination for former CSU duo in Canberra

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:00am
Former CSU players Lachlan Conyers (left) and Marcus Burell (right) and CSU coach Dave Conyers at the festival. Picture supplied.
FOLLOWING seven years of wearing CSU colours it was a strange but exciting feeling for Marcus Burrell to get onto the field with Canberra's Uni North Owls at the Boorowa Rugby Festival.

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

