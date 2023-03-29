Western Advocate
Home/Comment/National Opinion

An opportunity for the village people to have their voice heard | Mayor's say

By Mayor Robert Taylor
March 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Councillor Graeme Hanger, Grace Fearnley and mayor Robert Taylor.
Councillor Graeme Hanger, Grace Fearnley and mayor Robert Taylor.

THE first round of village meetings has been scheduled for this year.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.