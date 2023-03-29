THE first round of village meetings has been scheduled for this year.
Councillors and senior staff members will attend meetings with residents in the rural areas throughout April, May and June.
It is an opportunity for community members to discuss projects and other matters of interest.
The meetings will be at the following locations:
More village meetings will be scheduled for later in the year.
I RECENTLY attended an awards ceremony for the Catholic Education Holy Week and Easter Art Competition.
Catholic high school students from around the Central West received awards for their creations.
There were some fabulous pieces on display demonstrating the breadth of talent of the students involved.
I would like to congratulate Grace Fearnley from MacKillop College, who won the Mayor's Choice award.
