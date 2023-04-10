A NEW bridge is expected be built on Tarana Road before the end of 2023.
At its March ordinary meeting, Bathurst Regional Council resolved to accept a tender from Murray Constructions PTY LTD at a cost of $935,566.50 for the design and construction of the Stony Creek Bridge.
The work includes the design and construction of a single-span reinforced concrete bridge, including new abutments and piers.
Council's general manager David Sherley said the project is part of the ongoing bridge replacement program.
He said the Stony Creek Bridge "is hoped to be completed within five to six months".
The bridge was on council's agenda in late 2022 when a report was written about the demolition of the existing infrastructure, along with the demolition of another timber bridge.
Council had been planning the demolition of Eusdale Creek Bridge and Stony Creek Bridge for months.
It received funding under the Bridge Renewal Program and Fixing Country Bridges programs to carry out works, however, during assessment of these bridges it was noted that Eusdale Creek Bridge has been classified as being of local heritage significance, while the status of the Stony Creek Bridge was pending.
Director of Engineering Services, Darren Sturgiss, said council identified that these bridges required development consent to be demolished due to their heritage classification.
It would have taken months and council was prepared to wait, but then the Bathurst region was hit with significant rainfall, leading to major flooding and flood damage.
The bridges were not immune.
Given the damage, council engineers nominated to proceed with the demolition project under Section 2.109 of the State Environmental Planning Policy (Transport and Infrastructure).
Believing it had met the requirements, council on December 14 resolved to adopt the Review of Environmental Factors for the construction of new bridges on Tarana Road, Gemalla over Eusdale Creek and Stony Creek.
It also resolved to immediately arrange for the demolition of the existing timber bridge over Eusdale Creek and construction of a side access track on the site.
I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.
