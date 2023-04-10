Western Advocate
Tender accepted to replace Stony Creek Bridge at Gemalla

Rachel Chamberlain
By Rachel Chamberlain
Updated April 10 2023 - 1:20pm, first published 1:00pm
The Stony Creek Bridge on Tarana Road. Picture Google Earth
The Stony Creek Bridge on Tarana Road. Picture Google Earth

A NEW bridge is expected be built on Tarana Road before the end of 2023.

Senior journalist

I have been a journalist at the Western Advocate since 2014.

