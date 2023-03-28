By the Bowling Shark
THIS week at the Majellan saw the end to the round play for the 2023 open pennants, with the Grade 4's going through to the zone playoffs and the Grade 7's missing out.
This is how the week rolled:
Tuesday, March 21
Rink two: Ron Hogan and Noel Witney were level after 10 ends (7-all) against Keith Pender and Ron McGarry.
Team Witney took it to the next level from there and won the match 27-13.
Rink three: Robert Raithby, Allan Clark and Trevor Sharpham led from the opening end against Terry Clark, Jim Clark and Robin Moore.
Team Sharpham had the cruise control on to the end to win easily 23-15.
Rink four: Russ McPherson and Paul Galvin were in a battle against Peter Phegan and Max Elms with the scores locked together on the 10th (8-all) and again on the 16th (12all).
Team Galvin pushed ahead to take the lead and the win 25-17.
Rink five: Bryce Peard, John Toole and Peter Hope were level after 18 ends (15-all) against Terry Chifley, Paul Jenkins and Brian Hope.
Brian's team went on to win the match 22-15.
Rink six: Jake Shurmer, Phillipe Legall and Kevin Miller struggled for momentum against Bob Charlton, Peter Mathis and Tony Urza.
Team Urza took advantage of the score board and went on to win easily 26-10.
Rink seven: Tony Smith, Dick Graham and Josh Roberson were battling it out against Kevin Dwyer, John Bosson and Peter Drew.
With level scores on three occasions, it came down to who had it in them to win and Team Roberson snatched victory 19-18 in the end.
Saturday, March 25
Rink nine: Mark Goodwin, Tim Pickstone and David Josh were 5-all after five ends of play against Greg Hallett, Peter Phegan and Mick Sewell.
Team Sewell took the lead and had an eight-point buffer by the 14th (16-8), however Team Josh fought back to win 22-17.
Rink 10: Kevin Brady, Peter Zylstra and Ron McGarry looked set for victory against Allan Clark, Terry James and Jeff Adams.
Team McGarry was holding the lead for the beginning of the match and Team Adams fought back to take it and the win 24-13.
Rink 11: Terry Clark (swing bowler), Andrew Moffatt and Josh Roberson were also in the lead early against Terry Clark, John Toole and Max Elms.
Team Elms fought back from the 14th end to take the lead and the win 24-17.
Rink 12: Ron Hogan, Ted Parker and Robin Moore opened well against Phillipe Legall, Greg Quartly-Scott and Noel Witney.
Team Moore had the lead from the third end and was never challenged to win the match 22-19.
Sunday, March 26
Majellan verses Lithgow Workies at Lithgow, Grade 4
Rink one: Trevor Sharpham, John Hobson, Michael McDonald and Craig Bush were doubled in the end by David Butler, Susan Metcalf, Trevor Schram and Brian Judge.
Lithgow going on with it to win their match 22-11.
Rink two: Allan Clark, John Crocker, Lacie Koszta and John Finlay tried their best against Brian Stuart, John Eather, Stephen Lesslie and Colin Phelan.
Team Lithgow again too good for the Majellan team, winning the match 20-15.
Rink three: Dave Josh, Tim Pickstone, Michael Nobes and Paul Galvin were the shining light for the Majellan team against David Bunting, Geoff Tonge, Leslie Slattery and Colin McDonnell.
The Majellan team winning 19-15.
Overall Lithgow Workies won 9-1 (57-45)
Majellan verses Bathurst City at Bathurst City
Rink one: Greg Hallett, Merle Stephens, Robyn Adams and Pauline Clark were also lapped by Anne McPherson, Chris Stafford, James Grives and Norm Hayes who went on to win by doubling the score of Majellan, 28-14.
Rink two: John Bosson, Peter Zylstra, Terry James and Josh Roberson were given a lesson against Ian Schofield, Kevin Miller, Ron Cambey and Bobby Bourke. The Bathurst City team were too good from the start to finish as 25- victors.
Rink three: Des Sanders, Mel Parker, Peter Hope and Tiger Smith were the only shining light for the 7's with a win against Barry McPherson, Nev Townsend, Denis Oxley and Ray Noonan.
Majellan got the one point with a 25-14 win.
Overall Bathurst City won 9-1 (67-48)
This wraps up the week that was, so until next week be kind to each other, see you on the green and stay frosty.
QUITE a bit to write about this week, starting with the pennants, then Club Championships and social bowls.
Zone 4, open gender
Grade 7: Bathurst versus Majellan, played at Bathurst City
This was a do-or-die day for both Bathurst and Majellan, both being within two points at the top of the table for Section 5.
The winner is to go on to the zone eliminations on April 29.
While the rivalry on the greens was intense, there was a great friendly spirit as bowlers played against friends they have known for many years.
Game one, rink three: Norm Hayes, Jim Grives, Chris Stafford and Annette McPherson defeated the team of Pauline Clark, Robyn Adams, Merle Stephens and Greg Hallett with the score 28-14.
Norm's side was well away with a 9-0 lead after four ends.
Pauline and crew were only one shot down, 13-12 after the 11th end, but Norm and his side applied the pressure, dropping only one end to claim the win.
Game two, rink four: Tiger Smith, Peter Hope, Mark Parker and Des Sanders beat the City team of Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley, Nev Townsend and Barry McPherson, 25-14.
A seven for Majellan in the sixth end gave them a good start, but City came back to be only three-down, 14-11 after 13 ends.
Tiger's team was too strong, winning five ends and 11 shots from there.
Game three, rink five: Bobby Bourke, Ron Cambey, Kevin Miller and Ian Schofield also had a good win over Joshua Robinson, Terry James, Peter Zylstra and John Bosson, the score being 25-9.
City was behind 4-2 after five ends, but then had good run of six ends that put it 13-4 in front.
They continued, with Bobby Bourke putting in some strong drives.
Grade 4
BATHURST City and Lithgow City were at the bottom of the ladder and elected not to play. They shared the points, five each.
Club Championships
A Pairs
Game one, rink two: Alby Homer and Luke Dobbie defeated Bryan Bromfield and Anthony Morrissey 20-12.
After five ends the score was 5-all, but the next two ends saw Alby and Luke add another five shots.
From there, they were never headed, the closest Bryan and Anthony got was within two shots in the 14th end.
Game two, rink three: Alex Birkens and Bob Lindsay defeated Bobby Bourke and Peter Weatherburn (newly returned!) 32-11.
Alex and Bob were always on top, despite Bobby's killing of at least five ends.
The scores read 18-3 after nine, 26-7 after 14, then 32-11 after 19 ends when the game was called.
B Pairs
JOE Young and Paul Rodenhuis won their round against Jim Grives and Trevor Kellock in a rain-affected match.
It started on Wednesday afternoon with threatening rain. Joe and Paul combined well to be leading 10-2 when rain stopped play.
Play resumed on Saturday morning after heavy rain on Thursday. Joe and Paul continued their on winning way with the game ending on 20-14.
B Singles
JOE Young came from his win in the pairs to face Chris Stafford on Saturday afternoon.
Joe was in a strong position, leading 14-4 after 11 ends. Chris kept chipping away but only scoring singles so that he was 20-15 down after 24 ends.
The next three ends brought him to only one shot down at 20-19, but Joe took the next two ends and the required five shots.
Social bowls
Wednesday, March 22
AS mentioned previously, rain disrupted play for the two games played.
Game one, rink six: Alby Homer and Barry McPherson beat Bobby Bourke and Peter Drew 20-13 after 17 ends.
Alby and Barry were well in front after nine ends with the score on 15-3. Bobby and Peter won most of the remaining ends but still well down.
Game two, rink seven: Ron Cambey. Cathy Evans, Scott Bennett played Denis Oxley, Phoebe Coster and Annette McPherson for a 12-7 result after 11 ends.
Ronnie's team had 11 shots on the board before Denis' team opened their account with a two.
Denis' team scored a four in the last end, so who knows what might have been the result if continued?
Saturday, March 25
Game one, rink one: Garry Hotham and Phill Murray beat Pat Duff and Grant Brunton with a 28-11 score.
With a 6-5 score after eight ends, it looked like a close game.
However Garry and Phill surged to the front with 17-9 on the board after the 15th end.
Pat and Grant won a couple of ends, then Garry and Phill took the rest, scoring 11 shots in five ends.
Game two, rink three: Norm Hayes, Jim Grives and Annette McPherson played Ray Noonan, Denis Oxley and Barry McPherson in a pre-pennant trial.
While Shorty's team scored first, Norm's side caught up to be 9-all after seven ends.
Shorty's team had a brief spell as leaders until Norm's side scored 11 shots in five ends, the score 22-14.
In the 21st end, Norm's side was down seven shots with the score on 23-19.
But Norm played a bit of extra weight, scattered their bowls and sat on the jack for a single and the win.
Jim Grives described Norm's shot as the best he has seen in 21 years of bowling.
Game three, rink four: Ron Cambey, Paul Reece and Bruce Rich defeated the team of Kevin Miller, Nev Townsend and Marg Miller with a 29-16 score.
Ronnie's team was always in front; 16-4 after nine ends 22-12 after 17.
Game four, rink seven: A 17-all draw was the result when Bob Foster and Flynn Armstrong played Paul and Judy Rodenhuis.
Paul and Judy had a 7-2 lead when Bob and Flynn won five ends and 12 shots to take the lead.
They held that while Judy and Paul slowly caught up.
On the last end, being two or three down, Paul drew a single to draw the game. Bob and Judy both played very well.
