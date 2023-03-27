Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News

FINAL UPDATE: All lanes open again on Great Western Highway at Blackheath, but traffic very heavy

Updated March 28 2023 - 11:11am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
FINAL UPDATE: All lanes open again on Great Western Highway at Blackheath, but traffic very heavy
FINAL UPDATE: All lanes open again on Great Western Highway at Blackheath, but traffic very heavy

11AM UPDATE

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.