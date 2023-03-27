Western Advocate
Bathurst football graduate Rhyan Grant will set a new Sydney FC landmark

By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 28 2023 - 7:54am, first published 7:30am
Rhyan Grant has gone from the long haired kid with big dreams to Sydney FC's most capped player. This Saturday he will play his 300th game for the sky blues. Pictures by Jaime Castaneda/Sydney FC Media
FIFTEEN years ago Rhyan Grant was a Bathurst District Football player dreaming about the A-League, now he's about to run out for his 300th game for Sydney FC.

