THEY'RE Holy Family's version of the fantastic four and come Thursday, zippy Zane Waterford, conquering Charlie Robinson, jaw-dropping James Swan and turbo Tyler Cafe will show why.
They will be unleashing in the pool at Homebush at the 2023 NSW Catholic Primary Schools Polding Swimming Championships.
The four outstanding Holy Family junior swimmers are part of the talent-packed Bathurst Diocesan team which will take on some of the state's finest.
Ten-year-old Cafe, nine-year-olds Waterford and Robinson plus eight-year-old Swan were selected after their performances at the recent Diocesan Catholic Schools Carnival in Dubbo.
The swimmers make up the Holy Family School junior 4x50 metres freestyle relay team.
The team impressed at the Eastern Region Carnival, where they were unbeaten, and then went on to gain selection to represent the Diocesan system of schools.
The fantastic four will be vying for a place in the 2023 Polding team while at Homebush.
"Our swimmers have been highly motivated with their swimming in 2023, a rep relay team attending the Polding Carnival is a great achievement for our school," Kevin Arrow, Holy Family's principal, said.
"The four boys have a great chance to progress to being Polding reps in 2023 and going on to PSSA state. We wish Zane, Charlie, Tyler and James well for the forthcoming Polding championships. They have worked hard to progress to the Polding carnival and they will get their best at this elite level."
The Holy Family students have been training hard for their latest assignment following the recent school, regional and Bathurst Diocesan carnivals.
The Polding championships invites successful Catholic school swimmers from some metropolitan and country areas with the aim of progressing to the 2023 NSW PSSA State Carnival to be held at Homebush on April 5-6.
This state carnival brings together the very best swimmers from NSW government and non-government schools. Winners there progress to the School Sport Australia Championships.
