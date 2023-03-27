Western Advocate
Charlie Robinson, Zane Waterford, Tyler Cafe, James Swan part of Bathurst Diocesan team

By Newsroom
Updated March 28 2023 - 8:42am, first published 8:30am
Holy Family swimming talents Charlie Robinson, Zane Waterford, Tyler Cafe, James Swan will compete at Homebush on Thursday. Picture supplied
THEY'RE Holy Family's version of the fantastic four and come Thursday, zippy Zane Waterford, conquering Charlie Robinson, jaw-dropping James Swan and turbo Tyler Cafe will show why.

