JAKIYA Whitfeld is only in her first season at North Sydney, but the Bathurst league talent has already proved an important point to her Bears team-mates - if she scores, you win.
With three rounds of the regular NSW Women's Premiership season remaining, the Bears sit on top of the ladder and Whitfeld has certainly played a role in that.
She's scored 11 tries across seven appearances as the attributes that saw her represent Australia in Rugby 7s - rapid acceleration, how to run lines and a strong fend - have served her well as she continues to develop as a rugby league player.
The winger has only been held tryless twice and it has been those clashes with the Bulldogs and Mounties that stand as the Bears' only defeats in 2023.
Whitfeld's skills as a finisher are further highlighted by the fact that she's scored at least twice in each of the Bears' wins.
In North Sydney's latest success - a 50-4 thumping of the Wests Tigers - she bagged a hat-trick.
Her first try came in the fifth minute thanks to a sweeping back line move and before the break Whitfeld had her double, hitting the ball at speed following a scrum to go over the line untouched.
Her hat-trick was complete in the 40th minute. She supported a team-mate on the left edge, palmed off one defender then sliced between two others.
Whitfeld's hunt for more tries will continue this Saturday when the Bears host the Central Coast Roosters.
Meanwhile fellow Bathurst talent Kate Fallon captained South Sydney's Tarsha Gale Cup side to its second win of the season.
The second rower led by example as the Rabbitohs posted a 30-8 victory over Manly on Saturday at Erskineville Oval.
It was an overall team performance that impressed Rabbitohs head of elite pathways and development Joe O'Callaghan given they'd conceded 72 unanswered points in the fortnight prior.
"It was a great bounce back following two tough defeats for the side," O'Callaghan said.
"There were only 17 fit players from a squad of 24 ... I have to give a big wrap to the group and the playing staff for putting on such a performance under that kind of adversity, and they have one match to go, so hopefully they can cap off their season with a win."
While Fallon will be hungry for Souths to beat the Canberra Raiders at Redfern on Saturday to indeed finish on a positive, she has a bigger, long term goal in mind.
She wants to join the select group of players to line up in both the women's All Stars and State of Origin.
"I've always gone for Souths. So I'm really proud to be able to play and I was excited this year to pull on the red and green," she told Zero Tackle.
"[But] My number one dream is to play for the Indigenous All Stars and the New South Wales Blues."
