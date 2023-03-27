Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Watch

Parent shares of 'home away from home' at Ronald McDonald House Charities Central West

Emily Gobourg
By Emily Gobourg
Updated March 28 2023 - 1:58pm, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

"This place gives you hope".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Emily Gobourg

Emily Gobourg

Journalist

Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.