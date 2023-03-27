"This place gives you hope".
Anyone navigating a world where their child has fallen ill will know finding that light at the end of the tunnel can seem like an impossible task.
But, the Ronald McDonald House Charities' Central West facility is proving more than just a refuge for families.
It's giving them hope.
A parent currently facing uncertainties with a child in need of medical care is staying at the RMHC Central West home in Orange.
After a few years of "smooth sailing" with their children, the parent - who the Central Western Daily has chosen not to identify to protect their anonymity - has returned to the facility after one of their children's battle with mental health reached a tipping point.
Intervening recently, the parent had secured a place for their child's admission to Orange's child and adolescent ward to receive specialist treatment.
"[My child] was in hospital [where we live] and was being transferred, so I'd had very minimal sleep the two nights before. I had to drive hours in torrential rain to get here," they said.
"I was exhausted and I'd been crying hysterically, it was rough. But then I walked through these doors and I just melted into [a volunteer's] arms.
"To see a familiar face and be around people who get it, it was a relief. I thought 'I'm here and it's going to be okay'."
The parent estimated their family unit has had to call on different Ronald McDonald House Charities across the state more than a dozen times.
Outside of the most recent trip to Orange, they've navigated several health-related struggles across a number of their children.
Feeling "lucky enough" to have secured low-to-no-cost accommodation throughout those ordeals, they said "there's nowhere else" that's felt quite as accommodating as the Central West-based service.
Since its opening in April of 2015, the house has since helped more than 1200 families and carers while their child or children receive medical treatment at Orange Health Service.
"We used Ronald McDonald House in Sydney when things got really bad, but we've had cardiologists from Westmead fly out to Orange since the house opened here," the parent said.
"You get whatever you're given from specialists and it's really hard to wrangle appointments, especially for people in regional areas who travel long distances.
"It's even harder when you've got more than one child to juggle, as well."
Packing basic essentials like toothbrushes, extra clothing and body wash take an immediate backseat in emergency situations, they said.
Sorting out accommodation and mustering fuel money are also worries of inconvenience for many families in the same boat.
"I really wish more people [in our region] knew about this house, it's a lifeline and the volunteers here, they just get it," they said.
"It's home away from home when you're here and there's always a meal in the freezer, bread and milk in the fridge, cupboards full of staples if you want to cook something.
"You don't have to worry about feeding yourself when there's already so much going on and my kids have always felt at home here; the volunteers are just incredible people."
Unpacking their bag to discover they'd forgotten those basics, the parent was provided a kit of personal items and toiletries.
But it's the fact that while their child receives key clinical care on a visitor-restricted ward, this parent is quite literally a stone's throw away from their child; on the same grounds.
"We will probably be here on and off for a little while, but I'll bring my kids back for a few days and they'll be able to stay [at RMHC] and visit [their sibling]," they said.
"Volunteers here also have their own reasons for why they work here and many have had children go through their own battles in the past who are now adults, so you get to talk with people who get it.
"And as a parent, it gives you that light at the end of the tunnel. This place gives you hope.
"They've put together a little pack for [my child] as well, a patchwork quilt with a colourful blanket and a teddy bear, there's nothing they don't have covered."
Which, for typically colourless hospital rooms with the obvious clinical surroundings, has made a big impact already.
Particularly for young people trying their best to navigate confusing emotions and feeling "stuck" in life, the extra care has gone a long way.
"[My child] had said 'I feel like I'm stuck inside a black box'," the parent said.
"I thought 'well I'm very hopeful this place is right where we have to be' and I said to her 'it'll open the lid to let some light in on you, sweetheart'.
"People are friendly and helpful, they understand how difficult things can be and they're here for you. I couldn't ask for anything more like home than this and I wish every parent knew about this place."
To find out more about the Central West house, head online to the Ronald McDonald House Charities website.
Em Gobourg is a Cabonne-based journo with the CWD. Outside of people and business yarns, she's usually wearing Tradie boots or found on a rugby paddock. Want to get in touch? Flick an email to emily.gobourg@austcommunitymedia.com.au
