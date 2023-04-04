PHILIP and Frieda Stephens are the familiar faces behind Central West Blinds and Awnings (CWBA), and now their faces are front and centre on the 2023 to 2024 Yellow Pages.
Not only does the current Yellow Pages feature the names and numbers of businesses in Bathurst, it also covers Orange, Lithgow, Mudgee and Young.
CWBA started from humble beginnings three decades ago, and was run after traditional working hours on afternoons and weekends from the back of a yellow panel van.
And now, 30 years later, it has come full circle, and is the new face of the Yellow Pages.
It's something that owner and manager Frieda Stephens knows is far from an average achievement.
"It's probably the biggest thing that has happened to us in business to be honest," Frieda said.
"I think having us on the front cover and this being our 30th year in business, that was quite a monumental thing."
To be rewarded with the Yellow Pages cover was something that Frieda said she was quite chuffed about, especially considering the process to get there.
"The whole way we got on there was that we were nominated. Then they [Yellow Pages] rang and asked if we would be accepting the nomination ... and then we got the top spot," she said.
"We're very thankful to the person who nominated us."
Since becoming the cover of the Yellow Pages, Frieda said that business has boomed, and that the photo has served as a timely reminder for customers.
"We have had people say 'oh we've been meaning to ring you for ages and ages and just didn't get it done, and then we saw the cover and then we got it done,'" she said.
Also, since becoming the faces of the current Yellow Pages, Philip and Frieda have been congratulated by various members of the Bathurst community, something Frieda said she was extremely thankful for.
Central West Blinds and Awnings has been located in its current home of 64 Rankin Street for the past 23 years, and in that time, Frieda and Philip have seen it all.
"We've been through the GFC, COVID, droughts, floods ... kids," Philip said.
And, through it all, the business has remained strong, and currently stocks more products than ever before for purchase and installation.
These products include curtains, internal shutters, skylights, security doors, roller shutters, roof ventilators and much, much more.
Though the couple have been going strong in the business for 30 years, Frieda said they have no immediate plans to retire.
"But we would like to slow down a bit," she said.
Frieda said that she knows the business wouldn't have seen such success if not for the support of the Bathurst community, and also their dedicated
She expressed her thanks towards their loyal customers, and said she will be forever grateful for the many friendships that have been forged through the business over the years.
