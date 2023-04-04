Western Advocate
Central West Blinds and Awnings is the Yellow Pages cover for 2023 to 2024

Alise McIntosh
Alise McIntosh
Updated April 4 2023 - 10:41am, first published 10:30am
Philip and Frieda Stephens were stoked to be chosen as the 2023 to 2024 cover of the Yellow Pages. Picture by Alise McIntosh
PHILIP and Frieda Stephens are the familiar faces behind Central West Blinds and Awnings (CWBA), and now their faces are front and centre on the 2023 to 2024 Yellow Pages.

