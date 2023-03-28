BATHURST received another healthy drop of rain in the latest 24 hour period, with more expected over the next two days.
In the 24 hours to 9am on Tuesday morning, a total of 11 millimetres of rain was recorded at the Bathurst Airport.
This is almost half the rain received in the previous time period, with 21.4mm recorded on Monday morning.
Conditions are expected to remain cloudy throughout Tuesday, with a very high chance of showers, which could bring between 10-20mm.
There's a chance of a thunderstorm, possibly severe.
More rain is forecast for Wednesday, with a very high chance of showers, most likely in the morning and afternoon, with the chance of a thunderstorm.
Rainfall could be anywhere between 3-10mm on Wednesday.
Conditions are expected to clear up from Thursday onwards.
