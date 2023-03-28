Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Weather

Bathurst bracing for further wet weather across Tuesday and Wednesday

Bradley Jurd
By Bradley Jurd
Updated March 28 2023 - 11:25am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Rain soaks the streets of Bathurst last week. More rain is expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.
Rain soaks the streets of Bathurst last week. More rain is expected throughout Tuesday and Wednesday.

BATHURST received another healthy drop of rain in the latest 24 hour period, with more expected over the next two days.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bradley Jurd

Bradley Jurd

Journalist at Western Advocate, Bathurst

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.