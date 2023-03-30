Every inclusion you care to imagine

Western Advocate's Property of the Week, Friday March 31: 'Cedar Ridge Farm' 1269 Beaconsfield Road, Essington:
The hidden gem, 'Cedar Ridge Farm' is an outstanding 261.6 acre country estate located just outside of Oberon. The stunning estate comprises a grand five-bedroom homestead in park-like gardens, coupled with rich fertile soils and excellent infrastructure.
The current owners have spared no expense on improvements with a recently renovated homestead featuring stylish interiors and finishes throughout. The home features a meticulously thought-out and functional design that caters for all your family and entertaining needs.
Listing agent, Sam D'Arcy, said the heart of the home boasted an impressive open plan with contemporary and casual living spaces. "The kitchen and dining rooms offer huge preparation and serving areas," he said. "Winter and summer lounge rooms, both with fireplaces, offer relaxed comfort all year round, and the impressive billiard room looks out over the gardens and surrounding pastures."
Upstairs, the master suite opens to a private balcony that also overlooks the gardens and stunning countryside, while the additional four spacious bedrooms all conveniently have their own ensuites.
Other amazing inclusions to the property include an indoor heated swimming pool, all weather tennis court, outdoor chess set and sunken fire pit.
Located at 1269 Beaconsfield Road, Sam said the property was perfect for running a farming enterprise or simply enjoying the tranquility and surrounds. "This productive farm is pasture improved on rich soils and is currently running as a cattle breeding enterprise.
"There is excellent water security from spring-fed dams, creek and infrastructure improvements," he said. "There is also an elaborate chicken coup, an established orchard and so much more."
Very rarely does an estate of this calibre come to the market. 'Cedar Ridge Farm' represents an opportunity to secure a turn-key property in a premium location that is just a short drive 10 minute drive to Oberon. It is also within easy reach to Mayfield Garden, Jenolan Caves and well-known country pubs of Rockley, Tarana and the soon to re-open O'Connell. The State Forest is also just down the road and is a great place for mushroom picking, horse riding, or bush walking
From the moment you enter 'Cedar Ridge Farm', you will feel at ease with peace and privacy.
