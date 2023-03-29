Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
What's on

A Moment In Time exhibition will open at the Hartley Historic Site on Saturday, April 1

Updated March 30 2023 - 10:05am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Celia Ravesi is assisting with publicity for the exhibition A Moment In Time.
Celia Ravesi is assisting with publicity for the exhibition A Moment In Time.

WITNESS some of the amazing feats of those who built the road to Bathurst, back in 1813, as part of an exhibition which opens on Saturday, April 1.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.