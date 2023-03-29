WITNESS some of the amazing feats of those who built the road to Bathurst, back in 1813, as part of an exhibition which opens on Saturday, April 1.
A Moment In Time, a joint undertaking between the National Trust and the National Parks and Wildlife Service, is an award-winning exhibition which will be on display at the Hartley Historic Site during April and May as part of the Australian Heritage Festival.
Opening with a reflection on the country of the Hartley Valley and the First Nation Peoples that lived here for 20,000 years, the exhibition moves on to consider the colonial explorers and those who followed.
Celia Ravesi, who is assisting with publicity for the event, said the exhibition provides a focus on the Hartley Valley, the original custodians, the first Europeans, the road-makers that followed and the settlers that came to call the area home.
She said the crossing of the Blue Mountains by Blaxland, Wentworth and Lawson is reviewed, as is the work of surveyor George Evans, who extended the initial exploration, crossing the Great Dividing Range, exploring and mapping the route for a road all the way to Bathurst.
"It then turns into the amazing story of the road-builders, the remarkable achievement of the small party of convicts who, under the direction of William Cox, built the 163 kilometres of road to Bathurst in a mere six months," she said.
The exhibition closes with a consideration of the lives of some of the settlers who followed the road across the mountains, built lives in the valley and stayed.
Ms Ravesi invited the community to join in the opening on Saturday, April 1 at 11am to hear historian Paul Brunton's commentary on the significance of the Hartley Valley.
"Paul Brunton AOM, Emeritus Curator of the State Library of New South Wales, has led a life dedicated to the history of Australia and is widely respected across the heritage community," she said.
The opening will take place at the Hartley Historic Site - Corney's Garage, located in the Hartley Historic Site, just off the Great Western Highway, near the Jenolan Caves turn-off.
Tickets can be booked at https://www.trybooking.com/CFLJC
The exhibition will run from April 1 to May 28, from 10am until 1pm and from 1.30pm until 4pm daily (closed Mondays).
Cost of admission is a gold coin donation for adults; children are free.
