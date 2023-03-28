VIRGINIA van Gend has added another Bathurst Cycling Club handicap victory to her name after a strong solo ride in Sunday's three roads handicap race.
The 2022 Toireasa Gallagher Handicap champion rode well from the two minute start and spent almost the entire race going it alone to see off the late charges of Neville Krahe and Peter Wilson.
It's been a golden start to van Gend's time with the club, but Sunday's winner doesn't think her efforts would be possible without the support of those around her.
"There's a lot of support there from people and there's a lot of people there who are much better riders than I am, and that's probably what's helped me to improve. It gives me a lot of inspiration," she said.
"You don't know how well you're travelling until you ride with other people. There's friends I've made through riding who don't necessarily race but they've had a great impact on me with helping my confidence on the road.
"I've been very lucky to have those people around me."
Van Gend credits her triathlon training partner, Angela Smith, as a driving force behind her desire to always improve.
"We've both benefitted from not only riding together but the both of us receiving great advice and being mentored by those at the club," she said.
"In triathlon we're used to riding in a very different way so we thought we'd do the criterium races to improve our bike handling skills ... and they're all lovely people, and I've seen how welcoming they are with the younger riders as well."
In Sunday's race Van Gend was able to quickly pass front marker Rosemary Hastings but had her first ascent up the quarry climb still ahead of her.
On top of that a large chasing group was in pursuit.
However, van Gend conquered the climb while the pursuing group struggled to organise a cohesive attack.
Krahe and Wilson got clear to round out the podium while Gary Hamer and Mick Foran completed the top five.
Cadel Lovett, who was sixth, finished with the fastest individual time.
"I wasn't to sure about the hill up to the quarry, because I hadn't ridden that particular course before," van Gend said.
"I paced myself up the hill to make sure that I got to where I had to turn around, and then when I got to the turnaround it didn't go as badly as I thought it could have been. It was a lot of fun coming back down the hill," she laughed.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.