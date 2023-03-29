AT the start of the Sydney Premier Cricket season Max Hope had come to terms with the fact that he was on the verge on spending his campaign primarily in Sydney University's third grade side.
Now, six months later, the former Bathurst all-rounder finds himself one victory away from being a part of a premiership-winning first grade team.
A mixture of strong form a stroke of good fortune played a part in helping the former Sydney University second grade skipper earn a regular spot in the starting top grade side.
This Friday's upcoming Belvidere Cup final against Parramatta at Cricket Central Oval isn't something Hope had envisioned for himself back in September.
"I think I was staring down the barrel of being dropped to threes and I'd sort of mentally made peace with it, and then that weekend I banged out a hundred in second grade and everything turned around from there," Hope said.
"It wasn't until just after Christmas when a guy who was in our first grade team, Dylan Hunter, got the opportunity to play over in New Zealand, and when that spot opened up in first grade I had timed my run of form to perfection and got a run there.
"From there I've actually managed to put together a couple of match-winning performances, and my spot was pretty secure from then on.
"I've always wanted to play more first grade games, and I've had that opportunities in T20s in the past as a bowler, but it's been nice to be really solidified in that team where I can offer something with both bat and ball."
The breakthrough moment in the season for Hope came in round six of the second grade competition against Randwick Petersham when he hit 117.
After making the jump to first grade Hope would go on rescue his team from a dire situation with a team-high 52 in a win over UTS North Sydney in round 11.
Sydney University prevented Manly from making an appearance in all five grades of Sydney Premier Cricket grand finals when Hope's side trounced them at Manly Oval.
While Hope didn't bat or bowl in the team's ruthless 177 run semi-final win he made sure he played a part in the victory.
"I took one snare at first slip as my only contribution for the match," he laughed.
"Thankfully I did, because it otherwise would have been a $2 fine for what we call a 'Thanks for coming', where you don't bat, don't bowl and don't contribute in the field. It was great to avoid that.
"It was a surreal win. Rarely do you dream of having a team 4-1 after 10 overs in a must-win game, especially against a top order of Manly's calibre. Hayden Kerr's spell of bowling was one of the most ridiculous pieces of cricket I've every seen.
"Knocking them off there again, just two weeks after we beat them there, was very satisfying."
Hope has enjoyed grand final success in the past with Sydney University.
He was part of the premiership-winning 2018-19 second grade team and in 2014-15 he helped the club earn a fourth successive second grade premiership during an era of dominance for the uni side.
He also came close to adding a T20 title to his name when Sydney University went down to Sutherland in the 2018-19 decider.
But this is something completely different.
"This will be my first grand final for first grade in the red ball stuff," he said.
"When people talk about premierships at the end of their careers they mention the T20 and one day ones, but this is the one that people want to win the most. It's the first time I'm taking part in one of those so I'm pretty pumped."
It was almost a battle between two former Bathurst players in the upcoming grand final, but Ben Mitchell's Randwick Petersham side were bested by Parramatta.
"When you look at both teams on paper you'd probably say you'd prefer to play Parramatta, but they're such a competitive team and they just continue to do so well every year," Hope said.
"We know we're going to be in for a dogfight this week. They're going to bring it to us for three straight days."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.