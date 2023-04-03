THEY say that at 11:11, you should make a wish, and for Alexandra Hughes (nee Macdonald) and James Hughes, the 11th of the 11th was the day all of their wishes came true.
Fate was a driving force for the couple from the beginning, but really stepped in when it was time for the couple to wed.
Both the wedding and the reception took place from Long Reef Golf Club along the Northern Beaches in Sydney, on November 11, 2022.
It was a dream wedding for the couple, especially Alexandra.
Hosting the wedding at the Long Reef Golf Club was a way to pay homage to her late grandfather, as he had been a member of the club for a number of years.
And, when booking the venue, fate entered the equation, as it was only due to a cancellation that the couple were able to book their dream wedding venue, on their dream wedding date.
Alexandra wore a high cut, ivory lace gown with a chai lining, by Grace Loves Lace.
The dress featured a dramatic train, with an open back, and a centre cut out, and as fate should have it, the dress was named Alexandra, and was the first dress she had tried on.
The pair were joined on the day by approximately 100 of their closest friends and family, including the brides parents, Chris Rau and John Macdonald, and the grooms parents, Alison Ridge and Bernard Hughes.
Alexandra was supported on the day by her three bridesmaids, Grace Hughes, Genevieve Bellingham and Alise McIntosh, and her maid of honour Kate O'Hagan.
The bridesmaids wore dusty pink gowns of their own choosing, from the online bridal boutique, JJ's House.
James wore a navy suit, with a pink tie to match the colour of the bridesmaids dresses, and was supported by his three groomsmen; Glen Sutcliffe, Dean Cagorski and Ben Sice, and best man, Jason Burrough.
It was clear that fate stepped in right from the beginning for the couple, when they both took a chance on the other, and made a right swipe on Tinder.
For James, his decision to swipe right was solidified with one picture - a picture that Alexandra had posted to her profile from her time studying at the NSW Police Force Academy in Goulburn.
James instantly recognised the picture, as he too was a recent graduate of the Police Force Academy, and thus was the beginning of a fairytale romance for the couple.
Just a few hours after the pair had matched online, they planned to meet, and attended their first date.
This first date was a dream for Alexandra, who at the time, had three loves of her life; coffee, plants and cats.
The date entailed a meeting at a coffee shop, followed by a quick stop at Flower Power Garden Centre, and ultimately culminated in Alexandra inviting James over to meet her cats.
The couple were then engaged on Valentines Day, 2022, before tying the knot just shy of seven months later.
The couple are currently making their home in Wilcannia as police officers in the remote town, and once they have served their tenure, the couple plan to make a home in Bathurst or Newcastle.
Alexandra and James are also extremely excited to announce that they are expecting, and are due to welcome baby Hughes into the world in October.
