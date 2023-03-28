IT was the battle of the beverages in which a captain and an iron lady shone as they served up a strong Cappuccino.
Team Cappuccino's captain Jason Molkentin and Allyson 'iron lady' Schumacher helped steer their side to a most convincing nine sets to three, 59 games to 43 victory over Team Hot Chocolates at the Eglinton Tennis Complex last Saturday.
While Team Hot Chocolates can play some sweet tennis, in the round eight clash Rod Schumacher, Kurt Booth, Adrian Hotham, Leo Meares and Jacob White couldn't stop a Cappuccino boil over.
Schumacher and Molkentin were the only two of the 10 players who took to the court to win each of their four sets.
Schumacher let loose, with her big forehand doing the damage and putting her opponents into panic mode.
Her 6-4, 6-1, 6-3, 6-3 sets wins were most impressive, and with the finals only three weeks away, the 'iron lady' is the danger player to watch out for.
Molkentin looked in cruise control, winning his sets in stylish fashion 6-4, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2. He led by example and steered his side to a memorable victory.
Jason Honeyman also showed glimpses of brilliance for Team Cappuccino, winning two sets 6-3, 6-3.
Russ Welsh battled on gamely all day, winning two sets 6-3, 7-5.
On top of that, Andrew Howarth let his racket do the talking, carving up his opponents on his way to winning three of his sets 6-2, 6-3, 7-5.
It was a good, gutsy win for Team Cappuccino which has now firmed in the market from 50-1 to 10-1 to win that coveted grand final cup.
The second match saw Team Flat Whites of John 'slugger' Bullock, Garth Hindmarch, Rob Mack, Sebastian Honeyman and Toko Tari win a cliff-hanger of a match over Team Mocha of Matt Tree, Stewart Palmer, Andrew Tree, Kath Wilkinson, Graeme Stapleton and Frank Buckley five sets to seven, 65 games 59.
Good hitting.
