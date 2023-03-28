Western Advocate
Bathurst wheelchair racing ace Waryk Holmes to tackle nationals, then Switzerland

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 29 2023 - 10:32am, first published 10:00am
Bathurst's Waryk Holmes will be back in the green and gold in May when he represents Australia at three major track events in Switzerland. Picture by Tobil Photography
HE'S the kid from Bathurst who likes to breed chooks, but Waryk 'Rooster' Holmes is also one of Australia's brightest Para sport prospects who is about to add new meaning to Swiss precision.

