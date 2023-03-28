HE'S the kid from Bathurst who likes to breed chooks, but Waryk 'Rooster' Holmes is also one of Australia's brightest Para sport prospects who is about to add new meaning to Swiss precision.
For the second time in his career Holmes is headed to Switzerland to take on some of the world's finest, but this time when he wears Australian colours it will be a little different.
The now 17-year-old who has made a habit of defying the odds will be pushing in a new wheelchair as he chases personal best times.
Given he set hot times in Switzerland last year over the 100 metres, 400m and 800m distances in a chair that didn't fit - think about an elite sprinter running in spikes that are too small - well, get ready for Bathurst's Rooster to fly.
"He's very grateful for any opportunity he gets to further his skills and get that experience as well. I think it's certainly going to be a different experience this year because he's got his brand new chair," Tanya Holmes, Waryk's mother and coach, said.
"He's been able to train more, he's got brand new rollers as well which has really helped him work on his technique at home, and he's been able to get a little bit more track time this year.
"So we really can't wait to see what he can do what he gets to Switzerland because it is such a fast track, it's going to be interesting to watch.
"He's already pushing faster on the Australian tracks, so that's a good indication he should do well over there."
This time around Holmes, a T34 classification racer who is ranked 20th in the world, will compete at three events in Switzerland.
His international schedule begins with the Daniela Jutzeler Memorial on May 18, then two days later he'll be pushing hard at the Schweizer Meisterschaften meet.
Then comes the pinnacle of his trip - the Nottwil 2023 World Para Athletics Grand Prix on May 25-27.
Holmes has been training hard both in the gym - CrossFit 2795's Dan George has been a huge help - on the track, and on the rollers to prepare.
That work, along with his new chair and improved technique means he is now able to stick with five-time Paralympian and renowned wheelchair sprinter Angie Ballard.
"He's really perfected his start technique now, and that has made a huge difference to his push. It's massive ... the effort he is putting in is showing," Tanya Holmes said.
"Even the last thing he did in Canberra, he was pushing alongside Angie and he was keeping up with her, out of the start he was the same level as her and for 80 metres he kept right up with her, she just got him at the end.
"Whereas a year ago, there's no way that would happen, she would have left him at the start. So the chair has made a huge difference."
Before Holmes heads to Switzerland, he will be unleashing as a New South Wales representative at this weekend's Australian Track and Field Championships.
He'll contest 100m and 400m events at the Queensland Sport and Athletics Centre in Brisbane.
Given he'll be racing with his new chair, better technique and improved confidence, personal best times are a distinct possibility.
"Now he can push more evenly, I think that has helped his confidence levels too, because it is hard to push in a chair that doesn't fit properly," Tanya Holmes said.
"Not that he wasn't giving it everything before, but he's doing it even more so now because he knows that it's working.
"He's really got to a stage now where his speeds are picking up. Like in the beginning with his 100, he never ever saw himself as a sprinter, that was the furthest thing from his mind, he was going to do distance, whereas now he's really, really loving it.
"As far as his classification the 400 doesn't mean a hell of a lot because it's not in the Paralympics, but it's a really good event for him to do because it helps him work on his split times for the 800."
In order to help Holmes chase hot times in Switzerland, his family have set up a GoFundMe fundraiser. He thanks the Bathurst residents and businesses who have already offered their support.
