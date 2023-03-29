Western Advocate
It's a tough start for St Pat's under revised Tom Nelson Premiership draw

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
March 29 2023 - 4:30pm
THEY thought they were sitting out, instead they've got to prepare for a Tiger attack - the updated Tom Nelson Premiership draw has thrown a huge challenge at St Pat's under 18s.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

Local News

