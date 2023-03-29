A FIVE-SHOT buffer - that is what Cameron Jackson will be aiming to maintain this weekend in his bid to become the youngest Bathurst Golf Club A grade club championship victor in close to a decade.
Jackson first set his sights on winning the club championship three years ago as a 15-year-old who had just gone undefeated in the Central West pennants competition.
While the young gun wasn't able to spring a surprise that year, he's won plenty of regular weekend A grade competitions at the Bathurst Golf Club since then.
Last year he placed fourth in the battle for the coveted Don O'Malley Cup - the prize given to the A grade club championship victor - with a four-round total of 221.
But now Jackson is poised to realise his club championships dream.
He fired rounds of 73 and 67 over over the opening two rounds to be sitting on top of the A grade leader board with his overall score of 140.
In contrast, 12 months ago he was on 147 after two rounds in third spot.
"Cam is only 18, he wants to make golf his career, he wants to head over to America and play golf in the college system over there," Bathurst Golf Club's general manager Brad Constable said.
"So he's chasing his first major championship before that.
"He's a plus two marker so that is pretty red hot, to get to scratch is pretty good, let alone a plus marker.
"I've not played with him before myself, but I hear he's a very good ball striker."
If Jackson can go on with the job this weekend, he will be the youngest player to be crowned the Bathurst Golf Club's A grade club champion since Dylan Thompson in 2015.
Thompson was a stunning 19-shot victor that year as a 17-year-old.
Though Jackson can draw on the experience of having won last year's Illawarra Junior Masters, his two closest rivals going into the final 36 holes this weekend are quality golfers too.
"Cameron Jackson is on 140, so he has a five-shot buffer from Steve McDonald and Reece Hodson, but they're both former club champions, so it's all going to come down to the last two days," Constable said.
"Having two former club champions on his tail, gee he's going to have to play well."
McDonald etched his name onto the Don O'Malley Cup for the first time in 2021 when he won by four shots over Phil Campbell.
Last year he was a three-shot runner-up to Justin Sutton, so he'll certainly lack nothing in terms of motivation as he pursues Jackson.
As for Hodson, he's not a golfer that can be easily written off either given he has been the A grade club champion a remarkable seven times - in 2010, 2011, 2014, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020.
In his most recent triumph he came from a three-shot deficit at the 36-hole mark to win by nine.
But the A grade title is not the only one in which an intriguing final two rounds loom.
In B grade Josh Toole (159) holds a one-shot lead over Steve Mann (160), while in C grade the leader board is tight with David Clews (171) just ahead of Geoff Arrow (173) and Blake Arthur (174).
As for D grade, Alexander Gale (174) holds a handy margin over the currently second placed Cameron Bull (182).
No matter what happens across those four grades, there will be history made at the Bathurst Golf Club on Sunday.
It is because this year will see both the men's and women's club champions crowned on the same day.
"It's a combined men's and women's club championship for the first time this year," Constable said.
"It's something we've been trying to do for a couple of years, but due to COVID and scheduling it hadn't fallen into place. So it's good to have those championships combined now and hopefully we can continue that."
It is Katrina Ferris, who won by an impressive 13 shots in 2021, who leads the women's A grade battle.
She fired rounds of 91 and 85 on the opening weekend to currently sit on 176, holding a two-shot buffer over Maiv Dorman (178).
In B grade Monique Hagerty (188) has a commanding 10-shot lead over Jodeen Jackson (198) with two rounds remaining.
