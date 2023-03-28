Western Advocate
Police investigating after Orange woman shown a penis by stranger

By Riley Krause
Updated March 29 2023 - 9:35am, first published 9:30am
Irene Sarno was left scared and confused after a stranger showed her a picture of a penis on Sunday night. Picture by Jude Keogh.
Irene Sarno was left scared and confused after a stranger showed her a picture of a penis on Sunday night. Picture by Jude Keogh.

A soon-to-be mother was left scared and disgusted after a stranger approached her house and showed her a picture of a penis.

