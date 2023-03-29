Bathurst blasts March rainfall average out of the water

BATHURST has now had just over 90 millimetres of rain in a week as the city shrugs off the late summer that was bringing temperatures in the mid-30s well into mid-March.
The Bathurst Airport weather station had recorded 71.6mm in the six days to 9am on Tuesday (March 28) and Weatherzone says the city got another 20 millimetres to 9am on Wednesday (March 29).
The grand total of 91.6mm in seven days is not only well above the long-term average for all of March (54mm) for Bathurst, it's more than double the long-term average for April (41.8mm).
It comes after the Bathurst Airport weather station recorded just 29mm for all of February as the bushfire danger in the district grew.
And the total for Bathurst for late March is still growing after showers this morning were followed by heavy rain at about 12.30pm from a storm that came in from the north-west.
THE recordings at the Bathurst Airport station show the dividing line between the city's summer that crept well into March and the autumn which has now clearly begun.
Bathurst had eight days of 30 degrees or above in the first 19 days of March - including a run of temperatures of 31.4, 30.5, 33.9 and 36.6 from March 16 on.
Having recorded a cooler 29.2 on March 20, no subsequent day has been any hotter than 26.8 degrees and one day (Wednesday, March 22) was just 17.7 degrees - less than half the temperature of just three days before.
Bathurst's long-term average maximum for March is 24.7 degrees and that drops to 20.2 degrees for April.
FOR all the rain, there is no indication of any flood concerns from the Bureau of Meteorology.
The bureau's readings on Wednesday morning said the Macquarie River at Bathurst was 0.55 metres and steady, having barely moved in days, and the Macquarie at White Rock was 0.92m and steady.
The low level bridge on Hereford Street was last closed in mid-November last year during the beginning of the major flooding that also closed the Great Western Highway between Bathurst and Kelso.
The bridge also closed in October last year, but has had a much smoother run since.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.