Bathurst blasts March rainfall average out of the water

By Matt Watson
Updated March 29 2023 - 1:16pm, first published 1:00pm
A wet Machattie Park on Wednesday morning.
BATHURST has now had just over 90 millimetres of rain in a week as the city shrugs off the late summer that was bringing temperatures in the mid-30s well into mid-March.

