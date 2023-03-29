Devro's maintenance workers down tools in pay dispute

WORKERS at a Bathurst-based meat works are being asked to cop a pay cut while their employer's company profits are booming, says the Australian Workers' Union (AWU).
Maintenance workers at Devro, which makes the edible coverings of sausages at its plant in Kelso, will down tools for 48 hours beginning this Thursday, March 30 at 7am.
Devro's stock price has risen 8.2 per cent in the past year and the company made $231 million in profit, according to the union.
The AWU said workers have had annual pay increases indexed to CPI for decades, but the company wants to remove the provision from the industrial agreement with inflation rising.
The Western Advocate contacted Devro for comment on Wednesday, with a media representative for the company saying "Devro are currently working with the union to reach a satisfactory resolution."
"This company was sweet with an annual pay increase based on CPI when it was bumping along at one and two per cent, but as soon as it starts to rise they want their workforce to cop the pain," AWU organiser Jack Ayoub said on Wednesday.
"Workers linked their annual increase to CPI for a reason, so their pay keeps pace with the cost of living, and that meant some years they got a low pay rise, but now things have changed suddenly Devro wants them to cop a pay cut. It's just not on.
"Every single person who works at this plant lives in Bathurst and pumps their pay packet back into the town, but this mob would rather send their workers' hard earned money to be divvied up in Scotland where their headquarters is.
"The condescending manner our members have been spoken to I have never witnessed anywhere else."
Mr Ayoub said the union was "prepared to listen to their proposal and asked them to consider increasing redundancy provisions or long service leave clauses to bring them into line with workers in similar businesses in the Kelso area in return but they just flat refused; it's all take and no give and our members have had a gutful".
He said Devro told members during COVID they were struggling yet they ran the plant 24/7 and their stock price went up.
"Devro are being acquired by another company called SARIA, and we think management are trying to prove how tough they are, and our members are the meat in the sandwich," Mr Ayoub said.
