Sofala SES crews come to the rescue to clear road for school kids

SOFALA SES crews came to the aid of a farmer on Wednesday morning who was trying to clear a fallen tree by hand so his kids could get through to catch the school bus.
The tree had come down in the rain overnight as heavy falls continued across the region.
SES crews arrived at the scene on Crudine Road and members immediately assisted and got the children to the bus.
SES volunteers then waited for the SES truck and other members to arrive with chainsaws and, with the help of another farmer with a chainsaw, one lane was cleared to allow traffic through while the team cleared the rest of the road.
The call-out was one of three attended by SES crews overnight, as heavy rain and storms continue to play havoc in the area.
SES Superintendent for Central West Command, Josh Clark, said crews have been busy since the beginning of the week.
"It hasn't really stopped, to be honest," he said.
He said as a trough moves across from inland NSW from Western Australia, it's brought with it some more rain.
Supt Clark said that, since midnight Wednesday, SES had attended three incidents, which followed 27 incidents in the past seven days.
Supt Clark said the call-outs had been predominantly trees down and leaking roofs.
"Thankfully, there have been no flood rescues and that's obviously a good thing," he said.
"While there has obviously been some flash flooding around, no-one has driven into that water or required rescuing."
With more rain predicted, Supt Clark urged people to clear their gutters and take care where they park their vehicles.
"We recommend people park their vehicles away from trees and undercover where possible," he said.
"Also, with the storms that are occurring, there is potential for some strong winds, so we encourage people, who may have recently got a trampoline or something like that, to ensure it is secured to the ground.
"Also, items around the house, such as outdoor furniture, [should be] brought inside and neatly stacked away to ensure that it doesn't become a flying object."
