Our History

Bathurst High honorary volunteer archivist John Payne finds photo of Flight Sergeant Howard Gavin for Netherlands memorial

By Matt Watson
Updated April 3 2023 - 1:37pm, first published 1:00pm
Bathurst High honorary volunteer archivist John Payne with a photo of Howard Gavin in the school's rugby union team alongside his name on the school's honour board. Picture by Chris Seabrook
THE Netherlands asked and Bathurst delivered.

