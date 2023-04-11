IT'S been an exciting start to the year for the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery (BRAG), with new staff and new programs added to the gallery's already impressive repertoire.
The year started off with a bang for the gallery, with over 12,000 people coming through the doors to catch a glimpse of the Archie 100 exhibition.
And now, to continue the success of A century of the Archibald prize, the gallery is welcoming the addition of its new exhibition, Afterglow.
It's something that BRAG director Sarah Gurich is very much looking forward to.
"It is so exciting," she said.
"The Archie 100 was a fantastic way to kick off 2023, and now we're following it up with the most beautiful exhibition with the work of Danelle Bergstrom, who's based between Hill End and Finland."
This exhibition focuses on both landscapes and portraits spanning the last 25 years of the artist's practice, and is not only a beautiful collection of works, but its opening is especially timely.
"The exhibition is named Afterglow, and it's named after a painting that has the landscape after a bushfire out at Hill End, which is so resonant of course, because Hill End has just been through another fire event," Ms Gurich said.
In addition to the Afterglow exhibition throughout the gallery, there will also be a separate exhibition in the foyer space of the gallery.
The Birds Like Us collection of works by Leanne Wicks combines the artists passion for knitting and birds, and is a whimsical knitted installation depicting famous artists as Australian birds.
ALSO MAKNG NEWS:
The success of 2023 for the gallery is something that Ms Gurich attributed to the appointment of new staff, especially the gallery's new audience engagement officer, Lilium Burrow.
"We've got a new team that's come in at the beginning of 2023, and they've hit the ground running with the Archie 100 as their first exhibition and they're just bringing really exciting programs and events to the table," Ms Gurich said.
"Our new audience engagement officer has already developed a whole new suite of really wonderful public programs."
These programs include a kids colour club, an introduction to landscape painting, the sounds of Sarangi musical event, a monthly Sunday stitch workshop and weekly Sunday sketch sessions.
The gallery will also be hosting artist talks from both Danelle Bergstrom and Leanne Wicks, as well as a music launch by local duo Smith and Jones.
This launch will see the film clip for the duos new single aired at the gallery, which was created in collaboration with animator Todd Fuller.
The evening will include live music, drinks and nibbles, and also a colouring activity.
More information regarding upcoming events and workshops is available through the Bathurst Regional Art Gallery's new website bathurstart.com.au
