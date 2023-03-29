Council's explanation for outdoor pool's early closure sounds like a cop-out

As a regular lap swimmer, I am writing in response to the article in the Advocate regarding the early outdoor pool closure.
It seems a complete cop-out for council to say the gas price has gone up so we are closing the pool!
Some creative thinking and investigation are required to keep the pool open.
For example:
I believe it is a disgrace that this wonderful facility sits idle at this time of year when warm weather and lower UV levels make for ideal outdoor swimming conditions.
If Orange can do it, why can't we ?
