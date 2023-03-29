Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Comment

Council's explanation for outdoor pool's early closure sounds like a cop-out | Letter

By David Mather
Updated March 29 2023 - 4:26pm, first published 1:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Council's explanation for outdoor pool's early closure sounds like a cop-out
Council's explanation for outdoor pool's early closure sounds like a cop-out
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.