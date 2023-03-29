A HORSE that not many people expected to win poking his head in front when it mattered - it was a fitting way for the final metres of the Vale Michael Higgs Pace to play out on Wednesday night.
It's because the late Higgs is a man who will forever hold a place in Bathurst Gold Crown Carnival folklore for winning with a horse that others didn't really rate.
When attending the Bathurst yearling sale in 1994, Higgs and his mates Ray Driscoll senior and Ray Driscoll junior decided over a few beers to buy a colt together.
It was a colt the other buyers weren't really interested in and they ended up with him for just $900. They even gave that colt the name Three Stooges, as that's what the new owners thought of themselves after their purchase.
But the following year that colt no-one else was really interested in won the Gold Crown Final. At that stage it was a $96,660 race.
Much to the delight of Higgs and his fellow owners, Three Stooges earned $94,946 in 10 starts before they sold him for $40,000.
It's a legendary story.
While the gelding which won Wednesday night's Vale Michael Higgs Pace - eight-year-old Nifty Ronald - is certainly not in the same class as Three Stooges was, that he did the unexpected still made it fitting.
The $21 chance had one win from 11 prior starts this year and in his two latest efforts prior to Wednesday night, had finished well off the pace.
But with 18-year-old Taylah Osmond in the gig, Nifty Ronald defied that record as he posted the biggest win of his career.
Osmond didn't mind too much when being crossed by Bill Shannon early, guiding Nifty Ronald along on the back of the $2.70 favourite.
The race unfolded at a tempo which suited Nifty Ronald, so when it came for those final metres down the home straight, he got clear and had enough in the tank to spring the upset.
Nifty Ronald won by a neck over Bill Shannon in a 1:58.8 mile rate.
"Look, he's not a sprinter horse, he just likes the one pace, but when we went off the back in 28 [seconds] and then come home in that 29, he just kept punching to the line," Osmond said.
"It suited him perfect.
"I drive him every week so I know him. He seen them probably half a length on the turn, but I knew he'd just keep going to the line.
"About halfway down the straight he found that little kick again and I thought 'Come on little man', he was still going."
While Osmond was born a decade after Higgs' special Gold Crown victory with Three Stooges and she's only driven at Bathurst a handful of times, she knew Wednesday's win was special.
"Any Vale race is always a pretty valuable race, they are good to win," she said.
Just like Higgs, Osmond loves horses and her family is involved in the industry too.
She's previously said she hopes to "work with horses my whole life" and that's a sentiment Higgs would no doubt have smiled to hear.
He spent more than 50 years training gallopers, pacers and trotters. Some of the better runners he had were Glory Hanover, Shannon Place, Valisimp and Speedy Rainbow, who won the 1994 NSW Trotters Derby (3YO, $6000).
Higgs was also a former title-winning veterans cyclist and he played rugby league for Bathurst St Pat's and Bundaberg Brothers against former Test centre Mal Meninga's late father Norman Meninga.
