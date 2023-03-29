Western Advocate
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Toll rescue helicopter lands at Kelso Public School to airlift crash victim

JC
By Jacinta Carroll
Updated March 30 2023 - 9:54am, first published 7:29am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A WOMAN in her 30s has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a parked car in Kelso overnight.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JC

Jacinta Carroll

Editor

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.