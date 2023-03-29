A WOMAN in her 30s has been airlifted to Westmead Hospital with serious injuries after a car crashed into a parked car in Kelso overnight.
Police, paramedics, SES, police rescue and fire crews were all called to the scene in Boyd Street, Kelso at around 10pm, with the Toll Rescue Helicopter also tasked to the crash landing at nearby Kelso Public School.
A spokesperson for NSW Ambulance said they received triple 000 calls for help, with reports one woman, believed to be a passenger in the car was trapped. Multiple ambulance crews responded to the situation.
ALSO MAKING NEWS:
A man, also in his 30s, believed to be the driver, was able to extract himself from the car by the time emergency crews arrived on the scene.
The man was treated at the scene by paramedics before being being transported to Bathurst Base Hospital for further treatment. The woman, who suffered more serious injuries and was trapped for a period, was treated at the scene before being taken to the nearby Toll helicopter and flown to Westmead Hospital in serious condition.
More to come.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.