WHEN Taliyaha Chatfield was standing on the sidelines at Carrington Park watching her brothers playing rugby league and thinking she'd like to do the same, she never dreamed of wearing Western Division colours.
However, last Sunday the 17-year-old pulled on the coveted green and white jumper and made her debut with the Western women's opens side.
While her brothers Jai and Clayton have been involved in the sport longer than she has - the former at one stage representing Group 10 - she is the first one to have played for Western.
"It is special to wear that jumper, yeah I'm pretty proud to do it," she said.
Chatfield was given the chance to play for the Rams in a trial against the Monaro colts given she had been part of Western's RISE academy.
The RISE program is open to players who have participated in community league but aspire to take the next step.
Going further with league is something Chatfield hopes to do. Ever since she made her debut for the Panorama Platypi in the Western Women's Rugby League competition she's loved the sport.
"I used to play netball, I played my whole life, but I kind of got bored of that," she said.
"My two brothers played footy, so from going to their games and watching I got interesting in playing. So I started off playing touch then moved to league tag with Panthers and then I decided to play tackle footy.
"I've been playing for three years now.
"I did trial for the Roosters' Tarsha Gale a squad a couple of months ago, I didn't make that team but that was fine because a lot of those girls down there have been in that team for awhile.
"I learned a lot doing it, that was good."
Chatfield also learned a lot from playing with, and training alongside, Western's women's side.
She watched on from the bench as the trial in Grenfell kicked off, but did get good minutes as it unfolded.
While her usual position is five-eighth, Chatfield was deployed on the wing with her kick returns being a highlight.
It was a step up from anything she'd experienced with the Platypi, but she loved the challenge.
"I was more nervous just because they're a lot older than I am, I was one of the youngest in that team, I know there was another 17-year-old playing," she said.
"But most of the older girls were really helpful, before we played we had a hour training and the stuff they told me was really helpful. Playing with the older girls, I was able to take a lot of stuff with me because they know a lot more than I do.
"So I was a bit nervous, but once I got on I was fine. I played on the wing. There were three periods, I didn't play in the first one, but I was on in the last two.
"It was really quick, I wasn't used to it being that fast, but it was really fun."
Chatfield wasn't the only member of the RISE academy who made her Western debut in that trial either.
Xanthe Booth and Mia Lee, who like Chatfield play club league with the Platypi, got good minutes against Monaro as well.
Lee took pressure off Western's forward pack as she took plenty of tough carries playing in the outside backs, while Booth did well in an unfamiliar position.
"They both went really well, Mia played in the centres and did really well, Xanthe played at lock and she was amazing. She normally plays at hooker, but they played her at lock," Chatfield said.
"The coach [Andrew Pull], he said that he was happy with the way us three girls played and was grateful that we filled in those spots when other girls were away."
