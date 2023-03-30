Western Advocate
Taliyaha Chatfield goes from a league spectator to a Western Ram

AW
By Anya Whitelaw
Updated March 30 2023 - 1:38pm, first published 12:00pm
Three Panorama Platypi young guns - Xante Booth, Mia Lee and Taliyaha Chatfield - made their open Western debut in a trial against Monaro. Picture supplied
WHEN Taliyaha Chatfield was standing on the sidelines at Carrington Park watching her brothers playing rugby league and thinking she'd like to do the same, she never dreamed of wearing Western Division colours.

AW

Anya Whitelaw

sports editor

