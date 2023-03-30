Western Advocate
Home/Multimedia/Footy Mulitmedia

Bathurst keen to expose themselves to top level at Regional League

Alexander Grant
By Alexander Grant
March 30 2023 - 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

BATHURST'S under 17s are fully aware of what they've signed up for by taking on the senior division one competition at this weekend's opening round of Regional League Netball at Dubbo.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alexander Grant

Alexander Grant

Sports Journalist

Part of the Western Advocate's sports desk in Bathurst.

Local News

Get the latest Bathurst news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.