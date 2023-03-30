Bathurst keen to expose themselves to top level at Regional League

BATHURST'S under 17s are fully aware of what they've signed up for by taking on the senior division one competition at this weekend's opening round of Regional League Netball at Dubbo.
The junior side are taking on the ever-dominant Orange squad and a pair of Dubbo teams across this year's West-Central West competition.
Bathurst will not be fielding a senior team at any event in 2023, and while that's a disappointing outcome it's at least opened the door for the 17s side to test themselves against strong opposition.
It's a world away from the time in 2017 where the senior Bathurst team ended Orange's 21-year winning streak in the top division of Regional League.
Repeating such an outcome with an all-junior side is likely a near impossibility but Bathurst's 17s are hoping to push their three opponents over the course of the weekend at Dubbo Sportsworld.
Bathurst coach Trish Williams said there's no lofty expectations on her side but they're keen to test themselves in a more physical brand of netball.
"They didn't have many numbers nominate, so this will be a great hit out for our girls. We're going in there for exposure at a high level of competition," she said.
"Those teams are a lot more physical so it's about us stepping up and taking on that competition at the next level. We still go in with the same game plan but leave ourselves open to moving forward and growing physically as a team."
Playing the top Regional League division will also be great preparation for the team ahead of their State League campaign later into the season.
Bathurst won the division two State League Under 17s competition in 2022, which automatically promotes them to the championship grade this year.
The team are still lucky to have several players back from that campaign to lead the team around.
Williams said that experience will be vital for the bottom-age players coming into the side.
"We've got four babies in the team so it's going to be a big step for them going from 15s and playing in division two at senior state titles - where they didn't do very well - to going into a top division at Regional League," she said.
"We'll just monitor that carefully and always check who's on the court, just to look after them while giving them a bit of exposure.
"We went through undefeated in our carnival at Penrith, which was good to see. They work so well as a group and I've got some individuals who are mentoring the juniors in our side ... and everyone in our team has a voice.
"Hallie Wolfenden, Bronte Cullen-Ward and Hannah-Lee Williams, Izzy King and Minnie Taylor are all back. They'll be at both ends of the court so they'll be able to mentor the new players coming in."
Wolfenden, Cullen-Ward and Williams were all a part of last year's West-Central West representative team who finished runners-up at the Regional State Cup.
Bathurst will play Orange, Dubbo White and Dubbo Blue twice each over the course of this Saturday and Sunday before finalists are decided.
